MANKATO — Grant funding will provide CPR training for new staff at House of Hope as the local treatment provider works to reopen more facilities.
The $1,000 grant from Mankato Clinic Foundation will cover 10 CPR trainings, a requirement for new hires.
It’ll be a huge help, said House of Hope CEO Mark Johnson, because costs for trainings rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.
House of Hope, which offers various substance use and mental health treatment programs, suspended services between April and July 2020 due to the pandemic. It has since fully reopened several programs, including a men’s house in Mankato and non-residential programs in Mankato and Waseca.
House of Hope serves about 100 people in recovery, but Johnson said getting two additional programs back up and running would raise it to about 130. A women’s house in Mankato and a men’s and women’s program in Fairmont are next in line, with staff shortages being the main hurdles to opening them.
“We’re fighting the same thing everyone is,” Johnson said. “Staff shortages are an issue and we’re still onboarding people.”
Amid the competitive hiring landscape, the goal is to reopen the women’s house first, Johnson said.
“We’re looking to hire up for that sometime this summer,” he said. “We’d have our women’s house back open with nine beds in Mankato.”
Fairmont’s timeline is less firm. The distance between it and the provider’s other facilities create more logistical challenges — the women’s house, in contrast, is nearby House of Hope’s men’s facility.
Receiving the CPR funding helps with one part of the equation. Along with the Mankato Clinic Foundation’s portion, Orthopaedic and Fracture Clinic kicked in $100.
The foundation distributes grants on a quarterly basis to health and wellness programs in the Mankato area, according to a release. Programs apply for the grants, and Johnson said it seemed fitting the foundation understood the importance of CPR trainings.
“If anyone is going to appreciate that we need people to be CPR trained, they understand that,” he said.
