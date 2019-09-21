NEW ULM — Dena Iverson deals with grief by keeping busy.
Staying active could never repair the hole left in her heart by her daughter Cassie’s stillbirth in April, but she said finding a project to help families experiencing similar losses has helped.
The New Ulm mother fashions and sells homemade tumbler glasses and directs the proceeds toward a special cradle for parents to forge lasting memories with their stillborn babies in the little time they have together.
“You’re making those lifetime memories in a couple days,” she said. “If they have a tool that allows parents to be with their babies longer, it’s definitely something I wanted to do.”
Iverson has raised about $2,000 of the $5,500 needed for a Caring Cradle, which resembles a bassinet but maintains the necessary temperature to preserve babies. Once purchased, she plans to donate the cradle to Mayo Clinic Health System’s birthing unit.
She said the cradle’s dignified appearance could suit families better than the more “medical” looking devices commonly used in birthing units. The one Cassie needed required staff monitoring, and its cords give off a more utilitarian appearance.
Sandy Bosch, obstetrics nurse manager at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, said the more pleasant looking cradle will help grieving parents.
“It’s a less intrusive way of keeping mom and baby together for as long as possible,” she said.
The birthing unit occasionally hears from people interested in donating items, although the ideas don’t always meet medical standards. While the cradle is newer technology, it’s well up to standard. And Bosch said Iverson’s hard work means families will have it as an option before many other birthing units.
“I think it was a fantastic idea,” she said. “ … We want them to have all the closure they need.”
Cassie is represented in Iverson’s name for her tumbler-making operation, CC Designs. The second C stands for “Clay,” Iverson’s 3-year-old son.
Her husband, Travis, builds the turners she needs to make the tumblers. The Iversons have sold about 50 since July, with another 30 in the works. Individual donations have also contributed toward the $5,500 goal.
Iverson came up with the tumbler idea from a woman in her support group who had one designed in memory of her baby. She said she figured she could make some in honor of other parents' losses — whether due to infertility, sudden infant death syndrome or stillbirths — and the idea took hold.
Now it feels like the work carries on Cassie’s memory, she said. It also brings attention to an issue parents sometimes feel reluctant to talk about.
“It is such a topic that’s so sad, but I just wanted something different, something that can bring happiness but also touch on those issues people might not want to talk about,” she said.
For more information on the tumblers, check out CC Designs on Facebook or call 507-317-5957.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.