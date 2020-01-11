Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning, then some snow showers this afternoon. High around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Low 19F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.