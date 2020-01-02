ST. PETER — A wooden slingshot with felt ammo balls has made life easier for animals in need of foster and medical care.
Jess Zimmerman, who has a side crafting business she operates out of her St. Peter home, also has a terrier mix rescue dog named Petey she got through Mending Spirits. That connection led her to contact Kristy Olson who runs Mending Spirits to suggest a little fundraising effort for the nonprofit, which finds foster homes for animals.
Zimmerman pledged that for every order she got in November and December through her Handcrafted Buffalo sites on Facebook or Etsy, she would donate $1 to Mending Spirits.
"I told her that last year we did about 500 orders those two months, so I expected to raise maybe $600 for them this year," said Zimmerman, a librarian and adjunct instructor at Bethany Lutheran College.
Zimmerman follows several blogs, some of which occasionally mention one of her products. This year, a blogger with a strong following listed top stocking stuffers, including a wooden slingshot with soft felt balls for ammo that Zimmerman makes and sells for $8.50.
"I'd had some of my stuff on blogs before but never one that had this many followers, 200,000 of them," Zimmerman said.
As the slingshot went viral, her phone and online sites went wild. "I got 200 orders the first day."
In the end, Zimmerman got about 2,000 orders and decided to up her pledge to Mending Spirits even a bit more to $2,500. The money will be used for animals with special medical conditions that require higher care costs.
But the good news of getting an avalanche of orders that people wanted by Christmas was a problem for a one-woman sideline business.
"I enlisted a lot of family members to help me. Every weekend my mom, sister, aunt and grandma came over and spent an entire Saturday helping. It was a lot of long nights. It was kind of a blessing and a curse; we could give more to Mending Spirits but we didn't get a lot of sleep."
Zimmerman makes a variety of mostly felt items, including a lot of flowers. When she started the business three years ago, she had difficulty finding a good source for the felt she needed and researched to find a supplier that paid workers well and supported good working conditions.
"All of our felt comes from female artisans in Nepal. Nepal is the fiber capital of the world and I get it from a female-run business, which is big for me," Zimmerman said.
