U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced her continued service on the House Committee on Agriculture.
This will be Craig’s third term serving on the committee. The Democrat currently represents about 4,000 family farms in the 2nd District, which includes Le Sueur County.
The House Committee on Agriculture establishes federal agricultural policy and provides funding to support agricultural research and development. This year, the committee will author the 2023 Farm Bill – legislation written every five years that dictates national agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry policy.
“I’m looking forward to working across the aisle to write a Farm Bill that effectively addresses the challenges our farmers are facing and ensures they have the resources they need, not only to survive — but to thrive,” she stated in a news release.
