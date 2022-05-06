In creating its latest exhibit to stimulate young minds, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota gave a mental workout to some older learners — a quartet of South Central College students.
“All four of us volunteered, not really knowing what we were getting into,” said SCC’s Justin Rabaey.
It was October when machine tool technology instructor Jon Morgan asked his class if anyone would be interested in designing and manufacturing something for an exhibit at the Mankato museum.
Rabaey, James Bently, Cody Hackens and Andrew Trnka agreed to take on the assignment, which turned into a four-month commitment.
The task was to create a grasping claw for a tower crane being constructed as part of the Dig It! exhibit — which aims to give youngsters a taste of the construction trades.
The crane envisioned by museum staff was somewhat similar to one of those carnival games where players plug in some money and try to use a crane claw to grab a prize.
Only this crane was going to be massively bigger. And the claw was required to actually work, unlike the weak and frustrating arcade version, which never seems quite strong enough to grasp that plush toy.
Youngsters using the Children’s Museum crane, if they worked at it for a bit, would be able to pick up a chunk of pipe far below the crane’s “cab” and get a satisfying bit of heavy-equipment-operating confidence.
“It’s worked very well so far,” said Luke Splinter, the head fabricator at the museum. “It’s worked very well.”
Eight weeks since Dig It! debuted, the crane and claw have been used countless times — virtually nonstop the first three weeks after the exhibit opened, Splinter said.
Splinter and his team built the bulk of the crane, but the claw was a challenge that would have been beyond the tools on hand. And that meant there was a good chance it would be expensive.
“This one would have been really hard,” he said. “We would have had to get outside help.”
Instead of turning to a paid designer and manufacturer, the museum went to Morgan at the North Mankato technical college, who had assisted with a previous exhibit several years ago. Once again, he agreed to approach his students: “Before I could even finish the sentence, four hands went up.”
Eight hands soon went to work, although the four brains did the heaviest lifting. After finding some photos and video of real-world crane claws online, they had a concept in mind.
Then they made designs using computer-assisted 3D modeling software, planned the creation of the individual parts by using computer-aided manufacturing software, programmed precise toolpaths for cutting the pieces, tested prototypes, made final revisions and completed the project. Johnson Outdoors shared some technology that wasn’t available at SCC.
Others in the machine tool technology program did similar beginning-to-end designs, but the claw team was creating something that would actually be put to use in the community.
“They did a really good job,” Morgan said. “They worked hard. They worked together. And they brainstormed.”
It would have been a failure to build a claw that worked flawlessly but didn’t have the strength to stand up to hour after hour of use.
“We built the whole thing with durability in mind,” Rabaey said.
At the same time, there was a limit to how much weight the crane’s motor could lift, so they didn’t want a claw that was too weighty.
“A lot of it was getting the first product to a semi-finished state and then we could go from there in lightening it up,” Bently said.
“With that weight reduction, we had to ensure it maintained its strength as well,” Hackens said.
It was a job that lasted through the winter, and the foursome said they were happy to get the claw off their hands in early March. There was satisfaction both in being done with it and in seeing the little guys and girls having fun using it, knowing that many others should be doing the same for years to come.
Asked what grade he thought the kids would give the crane, Trnka went with an A-.
Despite the challenge and the time commitment, Trnka sounded like he would give even higher marks to the shot he and his fellow students were given at some real-world experience.
“These opportunities are pretty rare, and they look pretty good on a resume,” he said.
Like the staff at the Children’s Museum, the SCC students hope young museum visitors — after having a chance to play with kid-size versions of heavy equipment — will feel a spark of interest in a construction-related field.
And the little ones handling the controls of the crane — with its efficient grasping claw, the elegantly designed components, the combination of strength and lightness? Might some of them start dreaming of a career as a machine tool technician?
Rabaey said it’s a possibility: “Or a crane operator.”
