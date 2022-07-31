MANKATO — A Saturday afternoon crash at the intersection of Highways 169 and 68 southwest of Mankato sent two men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Dale Jacob Kuyper, 73, of Owatonna, was turning from eastbound Highway 68 to northbound Highway 169 just before 4:30 p.m. when his 2006 Nissan Titan and a 2011 Mercury Milan, which was southbound on Highway 169, collided, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Mercury — Madison Lynn Hullett, 23, of Mankato — did not report any injuries. A passenger in her vehicle — James Dazmane Gilbert, 21, of Orlando, Florida — and Kuyper were taken to the Mankato hospital.
All three people were wearing seat belts, and airbags in both vehicles deployed, the patrol said.
