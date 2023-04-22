Broad and Main crash

Emergency responders treat a driver and a passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad and Main streets in downtown Mankato Saturday. Mayo Ambulance, Mankato police and Mankato Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

MANKATO — Three people were taken to the Mankato hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Broad and Main streets.

The identities of the people involved weren't being released Saturday afternoon, but Mankato police said none of the three had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred at 11:27 a.m. when one of the vehicles failed to stop for a red light. That driver was issued a citation, police said.

Both Main and Broad streets were closed while emergency responders from Mankato Fire and Rescue, Mankato police and Mayo Ambulance treated injured people, conducted interviews and cleared the severely damaged vehicles.

