MANKATO — Three people were taken to the Mankato hospital following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning at the intersection of Broad and Main streets.
The identities of the people involved weren't being released Saturday afternoon, but Mankato police said none of the three had suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred at 11:27 a.m. when one of the vehicles failed to stop for a red light. That driver was issued a citation, police said.
Both Main and Broad streets were closed while emergency responders from Mankato Fire and Rescue, Mankato police and Mayo Ambulance treated injured people, conducted interviews and cleared the severely damaged vehicles.
