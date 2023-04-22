Broad and Main crash

Emergency responders treat a driver and a passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broad and Main streets in downtown Mankato Saturday. Mayo Ambulance, Mankato police and Mankato Fire and Rescue responded to the crash, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m.

 Mark Fischenich

