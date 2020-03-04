KASOTA — A 39-year-old Le Sueur man suffered minor injuries when the car he was riding in collided with another car on Highway 22 near Kasota Tuesday evening.
David Carl Palmquist was a passenger in a southbound 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Kayla Marie Champagne, 24, of Eagle Lake.
The Pontiac and a northbound 2004 Saturn Ion driven by Kyle Alexander Blair, 27, of Le Sueur, collided at 6:26 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Blair was cited for crossing the highway's center line and driving without due care, the patrol said.
Palmquist's injuries were treated at the hospital in St. Peter. Champagne and Blair were not injured, the patrol said.
All three were wearing seat belts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.