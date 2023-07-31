MANKATO — A 6-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash Saturday in South Bend Township.
A State Patrol crash report states Kellan Andrew Ahlmma, of Mankato, was transported to Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus in Rochester for treatment. There has been no additional information released on his condition.
The crash reportedly occurred at 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 90 and 33. The boy was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Rebecca Ann Ahlma, 42, of Janesville, going north on County Road 33 when it collided with a vehicle driven by Austin David Smith, 24, of Mankato, which was traveling west on County Road 90, according to the report.
The spellings of names reflect what the State Patrol included in its crash report. The State Patrol confirmed the names and spellings Monday.
