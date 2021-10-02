EAGLE LAKE — A 16-year-old female driver was taken to the Mankato hospital Friday night following a collision with a semi at the intersection of Highways 14 and 60 just east of Eagle Lake.
The Minnesota State Patrol did not provide the name, hometown or level of injuries of the girl. She was southbound on Highway 60 in a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country just after 10 p.m. when the van collided with a semi truck that was eastbound on Highway 14.
The driver of the 2001 Peterbuilt truck — Gregory Moe, 63, of New Richland — was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The sections of the public State Patrol report for the teenage driver that normally list whether alcohol was involved and the extent of injuries were absent, along with her name and city of residence.
