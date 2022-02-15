The Free Press
In what producer Pat Ryan calls a bit of “guerilla theater,” the cast of the upcoming Kato Ballroom show “Tony and Tina’s Wedding” showed up at Spinner’s Bar in North Mankato Tuesday.
Using their best New Jersey accents and attitudes — and nearly a few fisticuffs — the in-character ensemble of about 20 actors ordered drinks, ate fried food and let everyone know there are still tickets available for all three of their performances.
The show depicts an Italian wedding, with the audience playing the roles of wedding guests. The show is highly interactive and improvisational.
“Tony and Tina’s Wedding” runs Thursday-Saturday. Visit Katoballroom.com for ticket information.
