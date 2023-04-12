By Michael Lagerquist
Justin Ek may be the creative force behind the Mankato Art Crawl, but as with other ideas of the local artist and painter, the brainstorm took form when others joined him.
The first Mankato Art Crawl is Saturday at locations throughout Mankato, bringing together those who make art and those who appreciate and support art. It builds on successes experienced by other communities.
“As the event developed, we invited all of these shops to come and join us,” said Ek, whose family operates Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Old Town. “I sent a message to everybody I could think of who has anything to do with art in the community.”
It was through a meeting with these interested parties that the event took form, he said. Some locations have their own people who will display and demonstrate their art, or even host live music, while he worked with other locations to place an artist there.
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. and, if successful, could become an annual or even semi-annual event. Ek is lining up grant opportunities to help fund the event that was run on no set budget this year.
Lizzie Rossow of Smell the Roses Memory Creation said she has served as a photographer for several Old Town events. She will focus on helping people capture more beautiful everyday memories.
“At the Art Crawl, I will be stationed in the Hugo Building (530 N. Rivefront Drive) where I will be giving beginners’ photography courses, selling prints and talking about my services,” she said.
Also in the Hugo Building will be resident guitar maker Benjamin Williams. He will be available throughout the day to discuss the services he provides and at 1 and 2 p.m. will be giving demonstrations on how to change strings on electric and acoustic guitars.
“I build handcrafted acoustic instruments, including mandolins, ukuleles and all sizes of acoustic guitars,” he said on his promotional material.
At the Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St., there will be music by Sarah and the Houligans, artists from the GSR Fine Arts Festival and a booth from CityArt Mankato. The event takes place one week before the past year’s sculptures will be removed from downtown in anticipation of the next pieces to be installed May 20.
Ek noted that the Carnegie might be a location that people may have been curious about, but might be apprehensive about checking out.
“This is an open invitation to our community to come explore the spaces. There’s music and live art, so it’s approachable and friendly and welcoming.”
One artist whose work has become more and more accessible in recent years is Dinah Langsjoen. Her painted plywood character cutouts can be seen at Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Omega Court in upper North Mankato and in yards throughout the area at Christmastime.
She will bring butterfly designs to demonstrate on, as well as providing interested young people with scrap pieces to work on with provided paints. She will be at Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota, 224 Lamm St.
“Obviously, I can’t bring power tools and do all the painting in one day,” Langsjoen said, “so it’s going to be prepped in advance up to the primer stage.”
ARTrageous Mankato says it “makes art approachable with monthly artist installations, gifts and activities.” Located next to the Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse at 632 S. Front St., they have studio programs such as planter painting and tarot card making.
Down one block and across the street at 523 S. Front St., the 410 Project will be giving out art supply packages to young artists from 2-5 p.m. Everyone will be asked “What does art mean to you?” and asked to create a custom fabric panel for their “Be Real Banner” project. Those panels will be stitched together and displayed downtown this spring. People also can view the current exhibit of work by Director Dana Sikkila.
Old Town’s Artistry Cove will feature live painting by Colour Me Q, live music by Kaleb Braun-Schulz and a vendor event in the Creamery Room at their location in Frost Plaza, 515 N. Riverfront Drive. It includes works by Imaginarium Designs, Schmidt Woodwork Designs, Bella Creations by Amanda and more.
On the way to Sibley Park, Patti Ruskey’s sidetracked space will allow people to make a letterpress bookmark on an antique printing press. The shop at 420 Park Lane will be assisted by Tin Can Valley Printing Co. of Le Sueur.
At the new Enchanted Muse, 731 S. Front St., a variety of activities and free offerings are planned, according to Felix Kay Vaubel, media curator and events coordinator.
“Our plans for the Art Crawl that day include the theme of ‘I Heart Mankato’ and there will be art workstations with coloring pages and greeting cards that the community and their family can join in on, so families can color and share what they love,” Vaubel said.
“We will be offering complimentary snacks and drinks for Art Crawl patrons as well. We are excited to be a part of such a wonderful community art event that supports so many local businesses.”
Local photographer David Clobes will discuss his photography at the Blue Earth County History Center, 424 Warren St. He will be joined at the location by Takara Olson, who will showcase her handmade vintage dresses and the artistic dresses she has made for RAW Fusion. A special collection of original Marian Anderson oil paintings, as well as work by students at Lincoln Community Center’s Adult Basic Education program, will be on display.
The Minnesota Makers & Artists Guild will have a variety of artists/makers who volunteer at the space showcase their work, which will be for sale, as well as demonstrate their craft. They are at 1700 Third Ave.
They will feature Pegeen Rozeske, leatherworking (particularly shoemaking); Caleb Stone, lapidary and blacksmithing; Christina Donley, screen-printing on T-shirts; Jody Bohrer, macramé; Jeff Stocco, wooden lathe; Jeremy Kuznia, 3D printing; and Doug Kysar, foundry.
Others participating as of earlier this week include Ek’s shop at 108 Alchemy, Bonita! at 401 N. Riverfront Drive, Tandem Bagels at 200 E. Walnut St., Mom & Pop’s at 629 N. Riverfront Drive, and Tune Town at 630 N. Riverfront Drive.
It’s likely that participants will increase right up until the time of the event as the word continues to spread, Ek said. This will build on the base for future events.
“There are a lot of other communities, in my research, that do this sort of thing and it doesn’t exist here. So, we just sort of built off of things that are already built in other communities that are pretty common, studio tours and stuff like that, and just sort of went from there.”
