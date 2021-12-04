MANKATO — Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, FOX 9 and Minnesota food banks are teaming up this holiday season to help feed the state's food-insecure residents.
Last year, the credit union's Mankato branch five-day Coins for a Cause fundraiser brought in more than $3,000 in spare change, including a Mankato Township couple's donation of a truckload of 42,878 pennies.
Local residents again have a chance to put their spare change to good use during this year's drive at participating Affinity Plus locations. Donations of loose change will be accepted inside participating branches during business hours Monday through Thursday.
The Mankato branch also plans a drive-thru Coins for a Cause drop-off from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at 1600 Madison Ave., Suite 101A. The first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag.
This year donated funds of up to $25,000 will be matched by Affinity Plus Foundation. Second Harvest Heartland and Feeding America food bank to receive the proceeds.
Minnesotans contributed more than $38,000 during the 2020 campaign. The proceeds were distributed to food shelves statewide.
Every dollar donated to this year's drive will help provide three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger, a press release from Affinity Plus said. By using that calculation, Doug and Sue Erickson' truckload of pennies were used to help fill 856 stomachs.
For more information about Coins for a Cause, go to: www.affinityplus.org/coins.
