MANKATO — A disposal opportunity for residents with unwanted computer equipment is slated 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday outdoors at 1600 Madison Ave., near Suite 101A.
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, KARE 11 and Minnesota Computers for Schools are partnering in the Tech Drive Tuesday collection. The promotion seeks to ensure Minnesota students have the technology they need to stay connected during the upcoming school year.
Donated computer equipment during the collection will be re-housed and repurposed for students of all ages. Also, for every useable newer model of laptop donated, the Affinity Plus Foundation will donate $150 to Minnesota Computers for Schools. The non-profit will use the funds to purchase another repurposed computer for use by an individual student or at a local school.
