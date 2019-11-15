ST. PETER — Motorists can expect at least one more week of lane restrictions on Highway 169 a mile north of St. Peter as plans for extensive repair work begins Tuesday.
The southbound lane restrictions were put in place in early November as sub-surface water issues resulted in the roadway shoulders and guardrail failing.
Highway 169 lane restrictions south of St. Peter near Seven Mile Park have been in place since mid-October due to a plugged, damaged culvert under Highway 169. Weather has delayed this work, but the restrictions are expected to be removed by Friday.
