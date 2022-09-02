MANKATO — A rural Mankato man may face criminal charges related to a fatal ATV crash in August, after investigators referred the matter to the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office.
Blue Earth County sheriff's investigators are asking the attorney's office to consider criminal vehicular homicide and injury charges against Joshua Michael Wieland, 30, according to a news release issued Friday.
Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato, died after the crash on a river embankment in South Bend Township.
Initial reports described Wieland as the passenger on the ATV when the crash occurred Aug. 14. Friday's release stated video surveillance footage led to the request for charges against Wieland for "operating the ATV during the crash."
