It was organized chaos by design Friday at Minnesota State University’s Clinical Sciences Building, as MSU nursing students and South Central College paramedic students trained for a crisis.
In one room, paramedics and nurses responded to a simulated mass shooting, tending to victims before transporting them off to clinical, hospital or critical access hospital settings depending on patient needs.
Across the building, more nurses allocated resources to care for the steady stream of patients. All throughout, incident commanders coordinated the elaborate response.
The training was about preparing students for how to respond and work together when disasters strike, said Megan Dohm, academic coordinator at MSU’s Maverick Family Nursing Simulation Center.
“Paramedics and nurses interact all the time in emergency departments, so it’s figuring out how to communicate with each other and how to successfully treat all these victims,” she said.
Previous simulations prompted students to respond to a natural disaster. Friday’s was a mass shooting in which first-year nursing students played different victim roles to make it as realistic as possible.
With shootings as common as they are in the U.S., nurses should be prepared for the scenario, said MSU school of nursing assistant professor Sabrina Ehmke.
“Through simulation training students can practice life saving skills, while simultaneously working through difficult situations with resource allocation and staffing demands,” she said.
As the nursing students react to an increasingly intense situation, the SCC paramedic students are in regular communication getting patients to them. On the paramedic side, you want to see critical thinking and strong interactions with patients, said Shawn Stoermann, intensive care paramedic instructor at SCC.
Both groups of students, he said, end up having a better understanding of each other’s role in crisis response.
“Nursing students learn what paramedics can do, and paramedics understand how chaotic a disaster is,” he said.
Roman Hagen and McKenna Klein, two SCC paramedic students participating in the training Friday, described it as a good simulation of the high stress situations they could one day face. The adrenaline was pumping, Klein said. As she responded to the scene, she and her team were having to use their critical thinking skills to treat patients with the most urgent needs.
A usual emergency call might involve one or two patients, Hagen said. The situation on Friday had closer to 30.
“Some people might never have one like this in their career, but it’s always a good thing to be prepared for, how to work with the hospitals,” he said.
Students debriefed afterward, going over what they did well and where they could improve in a second run through later in the afternoon. As incident commander, MSU nursing student Peyton Poulos said the importance of communication was her biggest takeaway from the simulation.
Poulos was in a near constant dialogue over radio with the nursing care and paramedic teams, working through supply, transport and space questions.
“It’s organized chaos,” she said. “It helps my communications skills, my delegation skills and helps to be able to triage patients of any level of acuity.”
