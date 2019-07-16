Hot, drier corn-growing weather is here and commodity prices have moved higher, but area crops are behind schedule and some are showing damage from the wet spring.
How good or bad crops look is dependent on where they’re located. Areas southwest of Mankato and some areas northeast and north of Mankato were especially hammered with excessive rains this spring and early summer.
“There are lots of stunted crops and water damage. The crops are at least three weeks behind,” said Andy Oak, a Le Center corn and soybean farmer and seed salesman. His region saw repeated storms including one a couple of weeks ago that dropped another 4 to 9 inches of rain.
Oak said the roots on many corn plants are stunted from the wet soil. “It looks nice and green on top but then it turns yellow. It’s already starting.”
“It’s frustrating, very frustrating.”
Kent Thiesse, farm analyst with MinnStar Bank, said the improved weather in recent weeks has given a boost to most area crops.
“The prospects look better than a month ago. We’re not looking at any bumper crop but it’s certainly better.”
The USDA reported Monday that 47% of Minnesota’s corn crop is in good condition with 11% rated as excellent.
Thiesse said soybeans are improving, too. “They respond to the added growing degree units and the sunshine and we’ve had a lot of that. They’re still behind normal but they’re much improved.”
He said corn that was planted later is very uneven and showing symptoms of nitrogen deficiency because of soggy conditions. “So it’s not uniform and good color. There’s a lot of variation out there.”
Thiesse said that so far he hasn’t heard of too much fungal disease from the wet conditions. “But a lot of time it’s mid July to August when you start seeing a lot of these diseases appear, so we’ll have to see.”
Prices up
Oak said the only bright spot he sees is that the surplus stock of grain in the country is likely to fall as late planting and bad weather portend a smaller harvest this fall.
That has led commodity prices higher in recent weeks, with local cash bids at $4.31 a bushel for corn and $8.21 for soybeans.
“The rise in the price of grain is not going to be able to offset the yield loss,” Oak said.
In response to tariffs and low crop prices the Trump administration has approved a series of payments to farmers.
“I don’t want farm program payments and this other crap, I want to farm,” Oak said. “But we also have to face the fact that we’re overproducing. We’re doing too good of a job.”
He said it’s difficult to find other types of crops to grow in southern Minnesota that are marketable and profitable. “There’s not a lot of good choices for other crops.”
He said many farmers hit by years of low crop prices and now tariffs aren’t going to be able to withstand low yields this fall.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of financial pain coming.”
Slow silking
The USDA said that just 2% of Minnesota’s corn crop is silking, down from the 23%, five-year average for July 14.
Among the 18 top corn producing states, silking is occurring in 17% of plants compared to a 42% average.
The silks that emerge from the ear shoot are the stigmas of the female flowers of a corn plant with each silk connects to an individual potential kernel. The silk must be pollinated in order to develop into a kernel.
“Some are just starting to silk,” Oak said. But that was planted late April. If you planted in June, it’s going to be a lot longer until silking.”
The blooming of soybeans is also far behind the average.
In Minnesota, just 16% of soybeans are blooming compared to a recent average of 50% at this time of year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.