After a cool, wet spring and relatively late conclusion of corn and soybean planting, area crops caught up quickly.
While the unusual heat of recent weeks boosted crops, it also created dry conditions.
“We got mostly wind and heat in the past couple of weeks,” said St. James farmer Paul Torkelson. “The excess heat did show on the sandier soils. The hot temperature puts crops under stress.”
He noted that there wasn’t a 100-degree day all of last year, but the area already saw temps hit 100 last week. Southern Minnesota logged one 100-degree day in 2018 and two in 2012.
According to the United States Drought Monitor, the Midwest region went from 9% of the region in dry to drought conditions on June 14 to nearly 25% by June 21.
June is on track to be the third driest and sixth warmest in more than 30 years.
Kent Thiesse, farm management analyst and vice president at MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, said that while rain is needed soon, conditions are not critical in most areas.
“In the western part of south-central Minnesota, it’s pretty dry. There are some places where it’s getting a little more critical to get some rain.
“The last few weeks here with hot weather and winds it wasn’t ideal.”
He said it will be important to get rain in the next 10 days to two weeks, before corn starts to tassel, which is expected to happen the second to third week of July.
The good news is the dry, hot weather makes corn roots grow deeper into the ground.
“That’s important to draw from moisture reserves and to draw nutrients that are a little further down in the ground,” Thiesse said.
He said that while corn crops need some good moisture in the next couple of weeks, soybeans are more resilient to dry weather this time of year.
“Soybeans can just kind of go dormant for a while and then bounce back. Rainfall is more important for soybeans in late July and early August.”
Most farmers have just finished up spraying their fields for weeds. “The biggest challenge with spraying this year was the wind and trying to avoid chemical drift onto other fields. A lot of time it means spraying earlier in the morning or later in the day when the wind dies down a little,” Thiesse said.
So far there haven’t been reports of unusual pest or disease problems, although army worms have been an issue in parts of southern Minnesota.
“It happens more with dry, hot conditions,” Thiesse said. “So far it’s been fairly isolated, but in some areas they’ve destroyed entire fields. They pop up every few years.”
While the weather is always an uncertainty in farming, Torkelson said consistently high crop prices recently are a comfort.
“The high prices are pretty amazing. But on the other hand, everything we buy is higher, too.”
Locally, soybean prices were at about $15.38 per bushel and corn at $7.33 on Monday.
Thiesse said there is some concern about the cost of diesel this fall as well as the cost of propane used to dry corn in the fall.
