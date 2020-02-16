A Waseca man who is bicycling across the country to raise awareness about a disease that is stealing his sight took an unplanned detour.
Jason Folie, 35, had made it from San Diego to El Paso, Texas, when he received an unexpected call.
A researcher delivered an invitation to get tested for a clinical trial of a treatment that might halt the advancement of choroideremia in Folie’s eyes.
Choroideremia is a rare retinal disease that creates a protein deficiency leading to progressive blindness. The genetic anomaly predominantly affects men. Folie now has limited peripheral vision and night blindness, but his central vision so far remains clear.
Folie flew from Texas to Miami last week to undergo a series of screening tests. If the results come back as hoped, researchers will inject a protein under his retinas that could stop the disease from progressing.
Folie will likely have to wait a few more days before he learns if he has been accepted. In the meantime he said he’s cautiously trying not to get his hopes up.
“Whatever is meant to be will be and I’m OK with that,” he said.
If he qualifies, it could be anywhere from a few days to weeks before he gets the surgery.
Whatever happens, Folie said he is still committed to completing his cross-country trip and holding a fundraiser dinner next month in his hometown.
The journey is serving both as a fundraiser and a way to raise awareness about his disease.
He has raised $20,000 in pledges and himself is donating $35,000 to the Choroideremia Research Foundation.
Along the way his fiance, Krista Kramer is contacting media outlets and a few have covered why he is riding through their communities.
With Kramer following in an RV, they left San Diego on Jan. 7. The first few weeks of the roughly 3,000-mile journey were the most challenging. In addition to mountainous terrain and cold temperatures, Folie said he was fighting a viral illness and knee pain.
But he never once contemplated calling it quits, he said.
After a few visits to doctors offices and bike shops, Folie said it has been smooth sailing.
“It’s crazy how just adjusting the bike just a millimeter makes a huge difference,” he said.
In New Mexico, the pair got to meet a man living with a more advanced stage of choroideremia. The man shared helpful advice from his experience, the most important of which Folie said was: “Keep the faith.”
Regardless of what happens over the next few weeks, Folie is “keeping the faith” that a cure for choroideremia will be found before he fully loses his sight.
Folie was back on the bike Thursday, the day after returning from his detour.
“The last thousand miles will be super easy,” he said before setting out again from Navasota, Texas.
By Friday evening he had made it to Louisiana.
The couple are planning a Dining in the Dark fundraiser on March 28 in Waseca. Attendees have the option of eating blindfolded to simulate what it would be like to be blind.
For more information about his fundraisers and for updates about the final leg of his trip, find his page on Facebook by searching for “Fight to End CHM — Jason’s Journey.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.