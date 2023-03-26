MANKATO — One year after investing more than $2 million in remodeling, repairs and upgrades to its Mankato aluminum can manufacturing plant, Crown Beverage Packaging is preparing to add a mammoth solar array in 2024 to its facility between Riverfront Drive and Third Avenue.
Crown Holdings, a global manufacturer of food and beverage containers, has set a goal of getting 75% of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of the decade and 100% by 2040.
With a vacant and sun-splashed piece of land just north of the Mankato plant at 174 Chestnut St., officials believed a solar array was a good option for a local contribution to the corporate sustainability targets, said plant manager Corey Darula.
“We feel it’s really important for this region to be part of the solution, so we identified a six-acre portion of our property that is ideal for a solar garden installation,” Darula said.
The planned construction of the solar array next year comes as the Mankato facility is being outfitted for a potential expansion — one that could boost by nearly two-thirds the number of aluminum can ends being produced for customers ranging from Pepsi and Coca-Cola to Schell’s Beer.
“We are currently in an exciting growth phase where we are starting up a new module which should increase our end-making capacity by 65%,” Darula said.
Blue Earth County tax records showed nearly $2.1 million in building permits at the Mankato plant in 2022 including roof work, a building addition and exterior and interior remodels. Long known locally as Crown Cork and Seal, the plant’s three largest buildings date back to the 1940s, and the entire 22-acre property carries a taxable market value just under $3.6 million.
Recent work includes an upgraded break room and a micro market for Crown’s 106 employees.
Crown is also ramping up its community involvement, including plans to be visible at Northwoods League baseball games this summer.
“We are currently working with the Mankato MoonDogs to promote a ‘Race to Recycle’ event at each game this season,” he said. “This is aimed at bringing awareness to the importance of recycling within our community while also reinforcing our presence and contributions to the area, as well as Crown’s larger impact.”
The solar project, which is seeking a permit from the city of Mankato, would be a potentially dramatic statement, too. But the array will, by design, have low visibility. Although the Crown plant is adjacent to the oft-visited Kato Ballroom, the solar array will be on the far end of the Crown lot, surrounded by other industrial properties and a rail line.
No-glare finishes will be required on the panels, and fencing and perimeter trees are also part of the conditional-use permit the city is expected to grant, so the sprawling solar garden won’t be readily visible.
Nokomis Energy, a Minneapolis company that is serving as the developer of the solar project, has submitted to the city a “glint and glare study” that found no issues in surrounding neighborhoods or even for airplanes approaching or departing the Mankato Regional Airport.
Among conditions being recommended by city staff, Crown must submit a weed maintenance plan, provide for approval its planned seed mix for the ground around the solar panels to ensure the vegetation is pollinator-friendly, and set up a bond or escrow to cover the cost of dismantling the solar array at the end of its expected 25-year lifespan.
Overall, though, the staff review portrayed the plan as largely positive.
“No hazardous materials are used in the system, and no noise will be created outside of the typical transformer humming,” according to a memo summarizing the review. “It will not create any nuisance to surrounding properties.”
Just one neighbor has weighed in so far on the planned project. Ken Davey, who owns a building on Chestnut Street, successfully sought to have a condition added to the permit to require Crown to develop a truck unloading plan that will reduce traffic disruption on Chestnut caused by semis maneuvering to enter the site.
“I know the tenants of my building would be pleased not to have the street blocked every morning and often other times of the day,” Davey wrote in a letter to the city.
Even Davey, though, began his letter with a thumbs-up for Crown’s plans.
“I support the project of solar installation,” he wrote.
Minnesota’s Clean Energy Resource Team was also favorable toward the Crown proposal when contacted by The Free Press, calling it an exciting project. But it’s no longer surprising, as the cost of solar panels has dropped, said co-director Joel Haskard.
“It is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers to implement solar that matches their energy load,” Haskard said. “As the costs of solar continue to decrease, more and more landowners and farmers are looking to renewable energy as a viable ‘third crop.’ Similarly, it is becoming increasingly common for manufacturers and main street businesses to implement solar that matches their energy load.”
As large as the Crown solar array aims to be, it won’t meet the entire power demand of the plant. The expectation is it will generate about 2,000 megawatt-hours of power — about 25% of the plant’s usage.
But even though the can-manufacturing process is a power-intensive one, Darula is proud of the product coming out of it, calling the aluminum can “the most recycled and sustainable beverage package in the world.”
If all goes according to plan, by the end of next year those cans will be produced in part with energy generated from sunshine falling on the factory’s own property.
According to the Fortune 500 company’s Twentyby30 plan, the project will just be a small part of a wide-ranging effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water use and waste generation.
Specific goals include sending zero waste to landfills, reducing the weight of the cans it produces by 10%, and ethically sourcing 100% of its raw materials by 2030.
Installation of the solar panels in Mankato is to begin in March 2024 with the first juice flowing the following September. The Mankato plant will join a Crown facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina, that’s partially powered by onsite solar. Plans are underway to add solar arrays at plants in Mesquite, Nevada, and Martinsville, Virginia, as well.
All of the upgrades at the Mankato facility carry an economic message as well as an environmental one.
“Currently, we are receiving significant capital investment and growing our business,” Darula said of Crown’s attention to the local plant. “We’re excited about our short- and long-term future here at Mankato.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.