MANKATO — Crystal Valley, a farm supply and grain marketing cooperative in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, will be relocating its main office to Mankato.
The company will move into the building now occupied by Eide Bailly at 1911 Excel Drive in the Eastwood Industrial Center. The move from Lake Crystal to Mankato will occur once Eide Bailly relocates to its new downtown Mankato office later this year.
Following two mergers in the early 2000s, Crystal Valley more than doubled its main office building in Lake Crystal with an expansion in 2009. Continued growth over the last 10 years, along with another merger, resulted in a shortage of office space, according to a news release from Crystal Valley.
“We anticipate Crystal Valley will continue to grow in the future and believe the Mankato location will better serve us for the long term. The current Eide Bailly building is an excellent facility in a prime location that meets our needs with nearly 25,000 square feet on a single level, fully accessible for our customers and employees,” CEO Roger Kienholz said in a statement.
Crystal Valley is working on the sale of its building in Lake Crystal for utilization as a day care and child learning center.
The co-op employs 250 full-time employees across 14 locations.
