NORTH MANKATO — South Central College is partnering with Crystal Valley farmers cooperative to construct a new agri-
business lab, which could be completed in spring 2020.
The cooperative pledged $132,275 for the Agri- business Experiential Learning Lab during a luncheon Wednesday at the college.
The funding will cover half of the expansion project, allowing the college to bring in updated technology to train the region’s next agricultural professionals.
“This generous gift from Crystal Valley will allow us to make impactful facility improvements for our agricultural students,” said SCC President Annette Parker.
The college’s North Mankato campus has offered agribusiness programs since 1970, although space became increasingly limited through the years. SCC Dean of Agriculture Brad Schloesser said the new lab will quadruple the space of the old one.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to bring new technology and really to increase the space we have operated in since the inception of ag here at South Central College,” he said.
The plans come as the campus undergoes a larger renovation, funded by legislative bonding funding secured in 2017. Construction began in June and will continue through May 2020.
Crystal Valley’s pledge is the third major collaboration between SCC and local industry this year. Five area manufacturers and a labor union contributed a combined $200,000 to expand the college’s welding lab earlier this month. The Mankato Clinic Foundation kicked in $350,000 in March to modernize SCC’s nursing and health program labs and classrooms.
Crystal Valley CEO and President Roger Kienholz noted his agribusiness has about two dozen South Central College alumni among its 250 full-time employees at 14 locations. The college also regularly supplies summer interns, and he said he hopes the partnership between the sides grows even more with the new lab.
“I’m certain that this newly renovated lab will do just that,” he said. “It will be critical in training the next generation of ag professionals that we need to keep in southern Minnesota.”
SCC’s agribusiness program received a separate grant recently from Compeer Financial. The $7,054 award, to be matched by the Minnesota State system, will cover the purchase of a bovine injection simulator and weather station.
