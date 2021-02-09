MANKATO — Although Chico is in the northern third of California, it was still 50 degrees warmer Tuesday morning where Debra Larson was answering questions than where Mankatoans were asking them.
Larson, provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University-Chico, said she was in no way dissuaded by the frigid stretch of Minnesota weather from making the move to the presidency of MSU.
"I still consider myself a UPer even though I've been gone a very long time," Larson said of her upbringing on the Upper Penninsula of Michigan and her years as an engineering student at Michigan Tech University. "... I love winters."
One of four finalists to replace retiring MSU President Richard Davenport, Larson was the second to stand before the campus community via a Zoom meeting — one of 10 with various university groups.
Chico State and MSU have some similarities. CSU-Chico is one of California's oldest universities at 134, its enrollment of 16,600 is just a bit larger than MSU's, and it's in a relatively small city by California standards. Chico is the largest city in its region and only recently topped 100,000 people, driven in part by people moving there from the fire-devastated nearby town of Paradise.
"What your values are, they're my values," Larson said. "I do very well in a small-town environment."
After earning bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering at Michigan Tech, Larson worked as a professional engineer for more than a decade before picking up a doctorate from Arizona State University and making a career in academia.
Women in engineering were still a novelty when she arrived at Michigan Tech, and Larson said she learned the importance of a university's culture in making students feel welcome: "It was accessible, it was affordable and it was inviting."
As a university administrator, she said her focus has been on creating similar pathways for all students to succeed.
Participants in the online forum, which attracted nearly 100 faculty, staff and students, asked Larson about her experience in fundraising, her thoughts on the growing prevalence of mental health issues among college students, the personal skills that have served her well in her various roles, and her experience in recruitment and retention of minority staff and students.
Most of her direct experience in working with private donors was as dean of the College of Engineering at California Polytechnic State University.
"Through those six years there, I think I really became quite successful at that," Larson said, adding that the key is developing long-term trust among donors. "Trust in the leadership, trust in the institution, trust in where it's going."
Mental health issues among college students were growing already before the arrival of COVID-19, and the pandemic further exacerbated the problem, she said. At Chico State, there's a counseling and wellness center with tenured counselors, as well as a 24/7 telehealth system for students in crisis. But the entire university needs to know the importance of keeping students engaged and watching for signs that students are in need of additional assistance.
"I do think it's an ecosystem of care," she said.
As for the unique personal skills she brings to each job, Larson pointed to the basis of her engineering background.
"I think I have a great knack for problem-solving and ... helping to rebuild the organizations and leave the organizations in a better place than I found them."
Her team of deans and associate vice presidents at CSU-Chico are relatively diverse, but the faculty overall doesn't match the diversity of the student body, which is majority minority. The university has a substantial number of Hmong students, and Hispanic and Latino-Latina students alone make up a third of the enrollment.
"Our numbers are not great," Larson said of the faculty. "I think we're about 70% faculty that are white."
As for her vision for MSU, Larson complimented the staff for "your passion and your delivering of high-quality undergraduate education," along with creative programming aimed at meeting the demands of the private job marketplace.
She would like to see the university promote its quality to a broader audience than just Minnesota and neighboring states, saying that requires methodical efforts to get faculty and staff heavily involved in associations, presenting at conferences and connecting with people in their fields nationally.
"A challenge will be to build a national reputation ...," she said.
After the finalists complete their online appearances Wednesday at MSU, Chancellor Devinder Malhotra will review the opinions of the candidates as submitted by faculty, staff and students. Malhotra, the chief executive of Minnesota’s system of public colleges and universities, will choose one of the four to recommend to the system's Board of Trustees in March.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.