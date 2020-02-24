NORTH MANKATO — Mikel Basabe watched intently as South Central College culinary instructor Michael Broughton carved and built vegetable creations. After the demonstration, Basbe and two dozen other students from Spain and France paired up with SCC students into two teams for a friendly rivalry over intricate vegetable designs.
"I want to learn the American culture and all the techniques they use that are different than we have," said Basabe through interpreter and SCC student Ruth Sanchez. Basabe, of Bilbao, Spain, is in his second year in school and hopes to run his own restaurant specializing in pastry.
Sanchez, originally from Mexico, said the basics of food is universal, but every culture has different traditions and techniques. "A steak is cooked the same anywhere, but the flavoring will be different in different areas."
Last year SCC culinary students traveled to the Basque region of Spain and France, so some of them know some of the students and instructors visiting the North Mankato campus this year. A group of SCC students will return to Spain and France next year. The SCC culinary degree is a two-year program.
Second year SCC student Jackson Kliewer went on the exchange program last year and said it was valuable. "It's the different techniques you learn. I really enjoyed being in France and making bread. They have techniques they've been using for centuries that we just don't do here."
Kliewer, a sous-chef at Number 4 in Mankato, plans to move to the Twin Cities or another larger city after graduating.
The visiting students and three instructors arrived Saturday and their hosts have already packed in a lot of Minnesota activities. The group went ice fishing on Duck Lake and tubing at Mount Kato. Later this week they will do some curling.
While the temperature in the Basque region is about 50 degrees this time of year, Basabe said he was enjoying the cold and the snow here.
SCC instructor Lizabeth Kliewer said that while driving from the Twin Cities airport to Mankato one of the visitors said she had a dream to fulfill while here. "She wanted to go to a Walmart, so we took her to one."
Broughton said they plan to give the visitors some distinctly Minnesota food. They are having a tator tot hotdish lunch Wednesday and a more formal meal that night with Spam appetizers, wild rice soup, walleye, pot roast, apple pie and ice cream.
The group will head back home next weekend.
