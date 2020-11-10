MANKATO — Veterans and active-duty military members may pick up free breakfasts 6-10 a.m. Wednesday at Mankato's two Hy-Vee stores.
The hot breakfasts will be individually packaged and available curbside near the front of the stores at 410 S. Riverfront Drive and 2010 Adams St.
The meals include scrambled eggs, bacon biscuits with gravy, cinnamon rolls and coffee.
Reservations are not required.
More than 90,000 complimentary Veterans Day meals are expected to be provided at more than 200 participating Hy-Vee stores across an eight-state region.
MANKATO – Sport Clips Haircuts, 1872 Madison Ave., is offering free haircuts to active servicemen and military veterans Wednesday.
Recipients of free haircut services need to bring valid military identification with them to Sports Clips.
Store hours on Veterans Day are 8 a.m. To 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.