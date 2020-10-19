MANKATO — Unwanted medications may be dropped off 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
City staff will be on hand to assist near the front of the building. Participants are required to wear face masks.
Accepted items include prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, narcotics and other controlled substances, medication samples, pet medications, vitamins and supplements, liquid medication in glass or leak-proof containers, medicated ointments and lotions and inhalers.
Items not accepted include: needles, syringes or other sharps, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, hydrogen peroxide or business waste.
Medication disposal options include a self-serve anonymous drop box in the entryway of the public safety center. Blue Earth County also provides a drug drop box that is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the Justice Center, 401 Carver Road.
Responsibly disposing of medications helps keep them out of landfills and the water system. Items collected are incinerated.
The curbside service is offered in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.
