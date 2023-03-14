Maybe it’s the camaraderie. Or perhaps the fact that anyone can play. Whatever the case, curling has taken off in popularity and appeals to people as young as 3 years old on up to seniors.
“I think a lot of people enjoy it because it’s very social, very popular,” said Majorie Olson of Mankato. “I grew up in New England where we skied and did winter hiking. There’s not a lot to do here but the curling club is down the road and was the only club I knew of.”
Olson is referring to the Mankato Curling Club, where she considers herself a newbie compared to those there who have been playing for as long as 30 to 35 years. She’s been playing for a year.
“The more advanced players are very supportive and helpful and very kind, which I don’t find to be the case with some other sports,” she said. “Some other sports can be intimidating if you’re not as good. So with curling I found that very attractive.”
Some describe curling as being a game much like shuffleboard on ice, with strategy as one curling key. Knocking out your competitor’s stones is paramount, as are finesse and precision.
The sport really took off among amateurs after the Americans won the gold medal at the 2018 winter Olympics. Now the Mankato Curling Club purports to have 250 members.
“Hands down the social aspect is really great,” said Jake Palmer, president of the Mankato Curling Club.
“The fact that you don’t have to be a premier world class athlete to play the sport and enjoy it appeals to people. We see grandparents and grandkids playing in the same game.”
Additionally, all you need to get started curling is a pair of clean tennis shoes to wear on the ice, and comfortable clothes. The Curling Club provides all of the other necessary equipment.
That makes it even easier to on-ramp into the sport, as there’s little to no start-up cost.
Blake Grotewold of Mankato said his only regret with curling is that he didn’t start sooner. He first got introduced to the sport in 2019 when his wife’s employer hosted a gathering at the Mankato Curling Club, and Grotewold said he immediately fell in love with the activity.
However, he said he was sheepish about joining as he didn’t want to slow down teammates by being new to curling. Now he said he wishes he had joined the club back then.
But a year ago, friends decided to try out the Curling Club, and Grotewold agreed to join them.
“I loved the sport right away,” he said. “It was interesting and fun. I had a really good time with my wife’s work, but I felt like I don’t want to bring a team down and stuff like that.
“So I kind of held off. Then I had a couple of friends who wanted to learn to curl and I said yes, let’s do it together. And we started last year. Now that I look back I wish I’d just done it.
“It’s 100 percent an inclusive sport. It’s a family itself. It’s a club, right? And that is how the sport really behaves from the national level all the way down. It’s a club.”
Olson compares the sport of curling to pool, where you need to know your angles.
“It’s the same idea,” she said. “You want to try to hit the stones in a certain place and that’s really hard when you’re that far away. You don’t know what speed to throw, or where you’ll hit it. It’s a very, very strategic game but also very fun and very challenging.
“I’ve always been athletic and I’ve always loved sports and being active,” she said. “When I watched curling on the Olympics the announcer just made it sound so exciting. Prior to that I thought it looked very boring, and why would anyone do this? But I wanted to give it a try.”
She enjoys her comrades who are supportive and never denigrating, no matter how she does. “If you have a horrible shot they don’t make you feel bad at all,” she said.
