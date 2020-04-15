Current and former customers of Frontier Communications may be eligible for rebates or bill credits because of service and reliability problems that plagued the company in recent years and led to state investigations.
Those eligible are urged to act fast because the settlement claim period ends July 20.
Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said thousands of customers may qualify. “Current and former Frontier customers should review the settlement categories soon to see if they qualify," he said in as statement.
Applications for refund or bill credit have been mailed to Frontier customers and are also available online at frontier.com/forms/minnesota-bill-credit.
The Public Utilities Commission ordered the rebates and bill credits after the company agreed to a settlement with the Department of Commerce.
There are a large number of categories of problems for which refunds or credit can be claimed, including telephones that were out of service for more than 24 hours, incorrect billing, failure of Frontier to cancel service when asked, missed repair appointments and more.
Frontier and its affiliate, Citizens Telecommunications, provide telephone service to about 75,000 Minnesota households and businesses, as well as internet service to many more households, in many parts of rural Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.