Kirsten Kleinschmidt, a sophomore at Mankato West High School, got a job at Dairy Queen West this year because she wanted to save for college.
“I needed money and I like having more responsibilities,” Kleinschmidt said of why she decided to get a job. She likes working because she enjoys the community of customers and employees at the store.
As many local restaurants and businesses struggle to find workers, others report that there isn’t a shortage of one group of workers: high school students.
Statewide data shows there has been a drop in young people in the workforce over the past couple decades, but this decline hasn’t been felt by some local employers.
Some high school applicants have been turned away from jobs because of the number of people applying. The jobs students are working has been shifting though as schools and organizations grow programs that help students get job experience in fields like health care, manufacturing, business and agriculture.
“They are getting students more involved in the workplace,” said Ryan Vesey, economic development specialist at Greater Mankato Growth.
While anecdotally there doesn’t seem to be a shortage of high schoolers in the workforce, data from the Department of Employment and Economic Development shows a downward trend in young people working.
In Region Nine, there was a 32% decrease in people under the age of 19 working from 2003 to 2019, with a drop of about 2,500 youth workers during that time.
This age group made up 8% of the Region Nine workforce in 2019, a drop from 10% in 2003. Region Nine covers Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Waseca, Watonwan, Sibley, Brown, Martin and Faribault counties.
Reasons for the decline can be difficult to pinpoint, but some studies indicate it’s because young people are more focused on schoolwork and activities and less on having a part-time job.
Sports programs are also more intense and high school athletes may be involved in their sport all year round now.
Laura Boles, a recent graduate at Mankato East High School and employee at DQ West, said the pandemic delayed when some of her friends found jobs. They stopped applying when the pandemic hit because they were worried about the risks of being exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Other studies found fewer young people are driving compared to a couple decades ago. The Federal Highway Administration reported a 25% decrease in Minnesotans under the age of 19 driving from 2003 to 2019. The population of this age group declined by only 11% during that time.
Without a vehicle, experts say these kids have less expenses and not having a vehicle can make it more difficult to get to a job.
A mixed bag
Some local employers haven’t felt a decline in high school students working during the past couple decades, and some are even seeing more students applying for jobs now.
JoRae Galli Storm, owner of DQ West, focuses on building strong retention with employees. Many of her employees have worked for several seasons, something she prides herself on.
She mostly hires high schoolers to work at the store and has seen a rise in applicants over the years, although she said it is hard to determine why an abundance of students are seeking employment.
Kleinschmidt said the Dairy Queen has a good community and family feel, which is what makes it a popular spot for people to work. She has friends who have applied at Dairy Queen West, but she said it is competitive.
“Everyone is trying to work here,” she said.
Jose Rosales Yepez, aquatic director at the YMCA, had to hire more high school students this year because some college-aged employees took their classes remotely and didn’t stay in Mankato during the school year. Typically about half of the staff is high school-aged. This year this age group makes up about 80% of the employees.
“If it wasn’t for these high schoolers, I don’t know what I would’ve done,” he said.
Rosales Yepez said he didn’t have trouble bringing in more high school students to fill the gaps, which he said may be due to the strong community of employees he has worked to build. Many of these employees work through high school and recruit friends and family.
“I know a family with six children, and five of those kids have worked here,” he said.
When he started at the YMCA, he said it was tough finding lifeguards and he had to work shifts because there wasn’t enough help. But he’s been trying to build a positive culture as the aquatics director and said it has improved retention and recruitment.
There are some businesses that are feeling the decline and are struggling to find high schoolers to work, especially as the economy emerges from the pandemic. Most stores at the River Hills Mall are having trouble hiring employees, who are usually high school and college-aged. The mall hasn’t been able to go back to regular hours of operation because of the shortage.
“The entire business industry is struggling to recruit workers,” said Andy Wilke, general manager of the mall.
More opportunities
There has been a shift over the past couple decades in where high school students are working with more focus on helping students get into jobs in their fields of interest.
Programs have been placing students at businesses and organizations so they can job shadow and do internships and apprenticeships.
The state is trying to address the trending decline in high school workers by making more opportunities available for them. The Department of Employment and Economic Development set a goal this year to get 6,000 more youth working across the state.
The South Central Workforce Council is trying to help the state reach this goal through a program that helps young people find jobs and increase the number of youth in the workforce.
Heather Gleason, assistant director for Council, said that after recessions, youth workers are the last group of people to recover. The program has been trying to help students build skills and qualifications that will help them on the job market.
Schools are also stepping up to help students find work. About 250 students this year earned credit for high school-based work experiences at the Mankato Area Public Schools.
The program builds on work readiness skills, said Kim Mueller, career pathway coordinator for MAPS. Students get paid along with receiving school credit for their work.
She said they try to help students get into fields like agriculture, IT and health care because they know there has been a shortage of workers in these areas.
The program has been growing over the years as the school promotes the program to students more and there are more employers wanting to get involved.
Mueller said the program has helped give students more skills that employers are looking for. The lack of experience is why students may get overlooked for jobs, she said.
Shortages elsewhere
While some local businesses haven’t had trouble finding young people to work, there has been difficulty bringing in employees of other age groups.
Help wanted signs are common around town. Owners say the difficulty finding workers is because many adults are able to receive increased government unemployment benefits so they don’t need to work.
There are restrictions on how many and what hours a high school-aged student can work so they aren’t able to do some jobs at restaurants and other businesses that require longer shifts and later hours. Some of these owners say the jobs that require applicants to be older than 18 are the ones they are having more trouble filling.
Chris Person, owner of Mankato Independent Originals, which includes Tav on the Ave, Number 4 and Dino’s Pizzeria, used to have about 30 people coming into the restaurants to drop off applications every week. The hiring process was more relaxed, but now Person said he calls applicants and schedules interviews right away because otherwise they will find a job elsewhere.
“We are still getting people in, but it just takes more time and resources,” he said.
Person usually employs about 200 people and recently has been about 15 to 20 employees short going into each weekend due to the worker shortage.
The business announced this week that wages for non-tipped employees are increasing to $15 an hour. Person said this is to reward employees who are with the company and give them more incentive to stay.
Mike Maes, owner of the Loose Moose, has had a drop in people coming in to apply for jobs and some aren’t showing up after being hired. He had a couple applicants say they are going to take a job and then never came to work.
Servers and kitchen staff are the jobs he has had trouble filling, jobs that usually require people be older than 18 to work. Current employees are having work harder to fill the gaps.
“In 1975 when I started working here, we had people lined up trying to get a job,” he said.
