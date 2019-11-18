A 1921 historical adaptation of the traditional holiday Nutcracker, A North Woods Nutcracker presents a historic cast of characters, most notably F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Mankato-born soprano Florence Macbeth, New Ulm founder William Pfaender, the Hubbards, and Maud Hart Lovelace, in a multi-media production. Celebrating Minnesota’s heritage from the New Ulm Turners, to St. Paul’s Union Station, from the Welsh Cambrian Singers to Bemidji Lumberjacks and Minnehaha Falls, the story tells of Marie Hubbard Richter stranded on an ice floe on the Minnesota River traveling in time down the river to learn the values of hard work, honest living and freedom.
Mankato West Auditorium
Saturday, Dec. 7th at 7pm
Sunday, Dec. 8th at 3 pm
$12 Adult; $8 Child 12 and under
Group rates of 8+available upon request
