BECHS history center offers Saturday hours
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s History Center, 424 Warren St., has expanded its hours to include Saturday.
The center’s museum, research area and volunteer workroom are open by appointment 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The Minnesota Humanities Center’s traveling exhibit “We are Water, Minnesota” is on display through March 5.
To schedule a history center visit, go to:
blueearthcountyhistory.com/booking/?blm_aid=56366081.
BECHS sponsors virtual historical tour, concert
MANKATO — Blue Earth County Historical Society’s upcoming programs include a virtual tour of historical properties in Mankato and concert by a local singer-songwriter.
More than a dozen of Mankato’s historical properties through stories and photographs will be featured in a virtual tour 4 p.m. Feb. 18.
The registration fee for the virtual tour is $10 per household.
“A Virtual Night with Nate Boots” 7 p.m. Feb. 19 will feature a full musical set Boots recorded for a BECHS event last year. The registration fee is $10 per household. An option is available to watch the concert at a later date.
blueearthcountyhistory.com/event.
Last Man Club benefit also aids businesses
ST. PETER — Last Man Club of Vietnam Era St. Peter’s fundraiser to benefit LMC Veteran Relief Fund is designed to also support local businesses.
Pay it Forward campaign donations will be used to purchase gift cards for use at local businesses. Those gift cards will be used as prizes for a fundraiser during the sixth annual Lake Man Club Golf Classic.
Donations by check may be mailed to Last Man Club, P.O. Box 414, St. Peter, MN 56082.
An anonymous donor will match up to $500 in funds raised during the Pay It Forward campaign.
GAC gallery features arts collaboration
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College’s Schaefer Art Gallery’s current exhibit is a collaboration a group of interdisciplinary group of artists, curators and writers focused on works that engage with current social and political forces.
“An Active and Urgent Telling” — offered in cooperation with Strange Fire Collective — is slated through March 17 and features works by Jennifer Ling Datchuk, Adama Delphine Fawundu, Penny Molesso, Rachelle Mozman Solano, Irene Reece, and Chanell Stone.
The exhibit is available online at: gustavus.edu/art/schaefer, where assets include works from the exhibition and a video walkthrough.
A virtual panel presentation 5 p.m. Wednesday discussing the exhibition will be offered via Zoom. The meeting ID is 825 6219 0752 and the passcode is 08862095.
The exhibition was made possible with support from Gustavus Artist Series funds and the Johnson Endowment for the Arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.