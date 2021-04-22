Earth Week shows slated
MANKATO — KMSU-89.7 FM is airing Earth Day-related shows this week.
The radio station’s “Restore our Earth” programming highlights information on how to reduce one’s environmental footprint and how to repair damages to the planet.
Today’s schedule: 10 a.m. — Sustainable farming at Tesdell Century Farm in Polk County, Iowa; 10:30 a.m. — Ron Gonen, author of “The Waste-Free World: How the Circular Economy Will Take Less, Make More, and Save the Planet”; 11 a.m. Dan Zimmerli of Cedar Crate Farms, founder of the new Minnesota River Chapter of the Sustainable Farming
Friday’s schedule: 9:35 a.m. — Master Gardeners Barb Lamson and Karen Wright; 10 a.m. Laura Peterson, executive director of Living Earth Center.
For more information, call 389-5678.
Open Mic Night returns virtually
MANKATO — Virtual music performances 5:30-7:30 p.m. today are sponsored by Living Earth Center as an Earth Day celebration.
Virtual Open Mic Night also is a kickoff event for the non-profit’s 2021 Give to Grow Mankato campaign.
Participating artists were invited to create performances inspired by Earth Day. Performers include Good Night Gold Dust, Kaleb Braun-Schulz, Mal Murphy, Farmer Josh, Starr Mackenzie and Lisa Noll. Belly dancing and poetry also are planned.
The Zoom meeting link is 828 6207 0477.
To request more information, send an email to: livingearthcenter@ssndcp.org.
Adventist Church discussing prophecies
MANKATO — Local theologian Ben Sosa will lead discussions about America’s origins and its current dilemmas during a series of presentations beginning 7 p.m. today at Mankato Seventh-day Adventist Church, 210 Pohl Road.
The series continues Friday evening and Saturday morning.
There is no admission fee. To reserve seating, call 625-8625 or register at: www.FinalEmpire.com.
Older driver safetycourse available
MANKATO — The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount courses 5 p.m. May 3 at Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.
First-time participants may sign up for a $28 full course. A refresher course is available for $24.
A certified instructor will provide updates on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety.
For more information or to register, visit: driverdiscountprogram.com or call 888-234-1294.
Broadway hits performed on stage
MANKATO — A musical revue “Forbidden Broadway” slated at Mankato Playhouse, 12 Civic Center Plaza Suite 1700, is a tribute to theater’s greatest stars and songwriters.
Evening shows are scheduled 7 p.m. April 30 and May 1, 7, 8, 14 and 15 and matinees are 2 p.m. May 2, 9 and 16.
Dinner and lunch seating is available.
For ticket and meal information, go to: MankatoPlayhouse.com.
Grand features quintet’s music
NEW ULM — Hannah Bretz Quintet will present a live virtual concert 7 p.m. Friday hosted by The Grand Center for Arts and Culture.
The small ensemble based in southern Minnesota combines classic jazz with a modern pop/funk style.
To view the show, go to: www.thegrandnewulm.com.
