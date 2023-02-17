Fat Tuesday Lions fundraiser planned
MANKATO — Mankato and Eagle Lake Lions clubs will serve waffles and sausage during a fundraiser 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St., Mankato.
Tickets for the Fat Tuesday meal may be purchased in advance from Lions Club members and cost $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Adult tickets purchased at the door cost $11. Children younger than age 6 eat for free.
Annual edible book event slated Feb. 25
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library is again sponsoring an event featuring food creations based on books or authors 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Participants in the annual Edible Book Festival may submit entries for chances to win prizes.
Up to five categories of entries will be judged. This event is open to all ages; however, children ages 10 and younger must be accompanied by adults.
Festival spectators may vote for their favorite entry to win the People’s Choice Award. Samples of festival creations will be available to sample.
Entry forms and more information is available at the library, by calling 345-5120 and online at: northmankato.com/taylorlibrary/events-calendar.
MSU student group plans Nepal Night
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Nepalese Student Community will showcase its culture and heritage 4-9 p.m. Feb. 25 on campus.
Nepal Night 2023: Ekata” will feature performances, activities and food.
Adult tickets cost $12 at the door and $10 if ordered online at: secure2.mnsu.edu/eventsconferences/Index.aspx?Department=ISSS. A discounted ticket price is available for children between ages 7 and 4. Younger children may attend for free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.