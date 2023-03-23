MacLean vocal recital slated
ST. PETER — A Gustavus music education major will present a vocal performance recital 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Jussi Bjorling Recital Hall on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College.
There is no admission fee.
Alex MacLean is a junior who participates in Gustavus Choir and the G-Sharp a cappella group and is member of the Future Music Educators Association and the Gustavus Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association. MacLean will be singing alongside fellow Gustavus junior Emily Giannotta.
Writer Toni Jensen visiting Mankato
MANKATO — Minnesota State University’s Good Thunder Reading Series is hosting writer Toni Jensen’s visit to Mankato today.
Jensen, a Metis Indigenous person, is the author of “Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land,” a finalist for the Dayton Peace Prize and a New York Times Editors’ Choice book.
The schedule for Jensen’s visit is:
• 10-11 a.m. — workshop in University’s Memorial Library;
• 3-4 p.m. — craft talk; Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253/4/5.
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — reading, CSU 253/4/5.
Books will be available for purchase. All reading series events are free and open to the public.
Museum features local author
MANKATO — Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is featuring programming focusing on characters from books by Mankato native Maud Hart Lovelace. Volunteers from the Betsy-Tacy Society will be on hand 1-3 p.m. today at the museum, 224 Lamm St.
The event will feature actors dressed as book characters, a short musical performance, readings, “bunny” bowling and period crafts.
Non-members $10 admission fee to the museum include the cost of attending the Betsy-Tacy-Tib activities.
Comedy and music acts set
NEW ULM — Comic Tommy Ryman and singer-songwriter Andrea Lyn will perform 7 p.m. Saturday at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St.
Ryman recently won the title of Best in the Midwest at the Gilda’s Laugh Fest and was voted best comedian in the Twin Cities by City Pages. He is regularly featured on SiriusXM, and iHeartradio.
Lyn is an award-winning musician from the New Ulm-Mankato area. She will be joined on stage by The Wildflowers.
Local amateur comedian Audra Shaneman is the opening act for Saturday’s show.
Tickets cost $20 at the door. Advance tickets cost $15 and may be purchased at the New Ulm Chamber office, New Ulm Hy-Vee, State Street Theater’s box office and online at Eventbrite.
Caribbean performer plans Mankato show
MANKATO — Caribbean singer-songwriter IYAZ will perform 8 p.m. April 11 in Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
The performer Nur-D is the concert’s opening act.
IYAZ is known for his breakout single “Replay” that hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
The concert, presented by the university’s Student Events Team, is open to the public and is for all ages.
General admission tickets cost $15 and may be purchased online at: www.mnsuevents.com.
Bunnies on Belgrade tickets available
NORTH MANKATO — Business on Belgrade and the Twin Valley Council BSA plan an April 1 event for ages 18 and older. Bunnies on Belgrade festivities begin 4 p.m. on the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue.
The event’s egg hunt features prizes including cash and a big screen TV.
Tickets cost $10 and are available at participating Belgrade Avenue businesses.
For more information, email a request to: jolinda@businessonbelgrademn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.