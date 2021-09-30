Orchestra offering free October events
MANKATO — Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s new season begins with free events at the Children’s Museum in Mankato and VINE Adult Community Center.
• MSO’s “See, Hear, Play Music” series event of the season, “America’s Soundtrack” begins 1 p.m. Saturday at The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota.
The free event featuring musicians, actors, storytelling and musical activities is designed for children and their caregivers; however, the event is open to the public.
• “National Monuments” Oct. 10 at Minnesota State University’s Ted Paul Theatre kicks off MSO’s concert series. VINE Faith in Action has partnered with the orchestra to offer a free concert preview noon Friday at VINE Adult Community Center. Artistic Director August Jeske will speak during the presentation.
Attendees should register online at vinevolunteers.com or call 387-1666.
Face masks are required inside the community center.
Fire department plans open house
NORTH MANKATO — Families may view firetrucks on display and tour the station during an open house 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 W. Howard Drive.
Activities include a Junior Firefighter Combat Challenge, visits with firefighters and their mascot, Sparky, and opportunities to try on firefighter turnout gear.
Flute-piano ensemble to perform on Friday
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus College Music Department will present a free concert “Returning Color to Our World” 7:30 p.m. Friday in Jussi Bjorling Concert Hall, 800 W. College Ave.
The concert features Chatterton-McCright Duo, a flute-piano ensemble from Minneapolis. The duo’s repertoire includes music works by Gaubert, Chen Yi, Dan Welcher and Paul Schoenfield.
In addition to her concert schedule, Linda Chatterton has served as a mentor to music students at the University of Minnesota’s School of Music.
American pianist Matthew McCright has performed extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and the South Pacific and on such stages as Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, St. Martin-in-the-Fields and Ireland’s National Concert Hall.
Partnership offers wellness week
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato is partnering with Mankato Area Public Schools around wellness programming Oct. 4-8 to reinforce healthy habits in the classroom, at home and in the community.
Each day of Fall Wellness Week will focus on a different healthy habit at all 10 elementary schools in the Mankato district. Topics include a mix of nutrition and physical education ideas.
Wednesday is Walk, Bike or Move Day, which coincides with National Walk and Bike to School day.
Theater seeks more actors for musical
NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company has announced its second call to audition for its production of “The Velveteen Rabbit: A Christmas Musical” slated Nov. 26-28.
About six adult roles and 10 roles for children are open. Audition participants should prepare to sing “Jingle Bells” and “Happy Birthday” and do a cold read.
Auditions are 6-8 p.m. today at State Street Theater, 1 N. State St. Attendees should use Door 7, the stage door entrance.
For more information or to make arrangements to audition at another time, call 359-9990.
Bukowski art in Faribault show
FARIBAULT — Paintings by William Bukowski, of Mankato, are part of an exhibit that opens Friday at Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 N. Central Ave.
Bukowski is a Bethany Lutheran College professor emeritus. His works will be displayed in the center’s Carlander Family Gallery.
