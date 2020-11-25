Libraries offer curbside service
WASECA — Curbside services for patrons are available while Le Sueur Regional Library System’s buildings are temporarily closed to the public.
The system includes libraries in Elysian, Janesville, Le Center, Le Sueur, Montgomery, New Richland, Waldorf, Waseca and Waterville.
Community members can call their local library or use the library’s online catalog (tds-mt.iii.com) to request items. Staff will collect items and arrange for a curbside pickup time. Items will be placed in a bag and left outside the library during the pickup time.
Wi-Fi service is available library parking lots and hotspots may be checked out.
The library’s online collections can be accessed at OverDrive, Libby and Creativebug.
For more information, call 835-2910 or email a question to: lienemann@tds.lib.mn.us.
Hillstrom offers exhibit catalogs
ST. PETER — Hillstrom Museum of Art at Gustavus Adolphus College is temporarily closed to the public, however, online catalogs are available for its current exhibits.
The paired exhibitions, “Modern Movement: Arthur Bowen Davies Figurative Works on Paper from the Randolph College and Mac Cosgrove-Davies Collections” and “Arthur B. Davies Paintings from the Randolph College Collection” will be at the Hillstrom through Jan. 26.
These exhibitions feature about 70 paintings and drawings by American artist Arthur Bowen Davies (1862–1928), a key figure in modern American art.
The catalog accompanying these exhibits may be viewed in pdf format at: gustavus.edu/finearts/hillstrom/concertFiles/media/AB-DaviesCatalog_Modern_Movement.pdf.
Virtual tours of the exhibits and museum visits by appointment are tentatively planned.
Library offers appointments
ST. PETER — St. Peter Public Library is offering appointments for patron visits as well as curbside service during its temporary closure.
Patrons may use the library’s online catalog to find materials. Notices will be sent out when items placed on hold are available for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
To make a reservation or for more information, call 934-7420.
