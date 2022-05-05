Nearly 5K slated in North Mankato
NORTH MANKATO — Registrations are being accepted for the eighth annual Bookin’ on Belgrade Nearly 5K race May 21 in lower North Mankato.
North Mankato Taylor Library is sponsoring the event and its extra features such as a balloon artist.
For more information, call 345-5120. To register, go to: www.raceentry.com/races/bookin-on-belgrade-nearly-5k/2022/register.
SCC is hosting year-end carnival
NORTH MANKATO — South Central College’s Student Senate is inviting the public to join its celebration of the end of the school year by attending an on-campus carnival 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Carnival features include games, entertainment and food vendors. The event will take place on the north side of the campus. Free parking will be available in the Green Lot off James Drive.
Proceeds from the event will go toward student scholarships.
Participants may stay to watch a free Movie in the Park 8:30 p.m. Friday. The movie “Encanto” will be shown outdoors. Viewers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
St. Cloud author to visit Mankato library
MANKATO — Children’s book author Hudda Ibrahim, of St. Cloud, will lead a storytime and read from her works 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Ibrahim is the author of “What Color Is My Hijab?” and “Lula Wants to Wear a Badge.”
Historical society honors mothers
NEW ULM — Brown County Historical Society will present “A Tribute to Mothers Luncheon: Tea Steeped with Totally Exquisite Aprons” noon May 12 at Turner Hall, 102 S. State St.
Speaker Yvonne Cory is a retired educator who collects vintage aprons. She will discuss tea and the types aprons worn while serving tea.
BCHS is encouraging attendees to wear aprons.
The luncheon costs $20. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at New Ulm Chamber of Commerce and Brown County Museum.
For more information, call BCHS at 233-2621 or email a request to: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
Canoeist to describe Hudson Bay trip
MONTGOMERY — Guest speaker-author Natalie Warren will share her canoeing experiences during a free presentation 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Montgomery Public Library.
Warren will speak about her book “Hudson Bay Bound,” which recounts her experiences with a friend as they recreated Eric Sevareid’s historic canoe trip to Hudson Bay.
Traverse des Sioux Library System is sponsoring the presentation.
Toast to Women event planned at Chankaska
KASOTA — Several vendors will be on the grounds when Toast to Women’s resumes 11 a.m. Saturday in the event center at Chankaska Creek Ranch, Winery and Distillery, rural Kasota.
Registration is required for $20 VIP tickets and free general admission tickets.
Vendors include boutiques, jewelry designers and chiropractors. Some food vendors will participate.
For more information or to register, go to: chankaskawines.com/events.
Organization seeks pork ambassadors
NICOLLET — Nicollet County Pork Producers is seeking young adults to serve as its 2022 Pork Ambassadors.
Pork ambassadors serve as the goodwill representatives for the pork industry doing appearances throughout the year promoting pork products and the industry during parades, grilling events and Nicollet County Fair.
Applicants for the scholarship program should be age 17-22 years old who are part of a family that is a member of the NCPP.
Sibley County applicants will be considered on a case-by-case basis.
For more information, contact Michele Schroeder, NCPP ambassador coordinator, at 276-4810.
