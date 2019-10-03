Presentation focuses on kids’ needs
NEW ULM — New Ulm’s Early Childhood Family Education and Eagles Preschool Programs is the host of “A Community Conversation About What Kids Need to Succeed” 6-7:30 p.m. Monday in Room 228E, New Ulm Middle School, 414 S. Payne St.
Katy Smith, licensed parent educator and 2011 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, is the presenter.
There is no admission fee for the presentation that is funded by the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.
Event focuses on Japanese culture
MANKATO — Japanese food and a variety of cultural performances may be sampled 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Minnesota State University’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom.
Features for the student-organized Japan Night include a fashion show and demonstrations of traditional martial arts, dance, Japanese pop tunes and singing anime.
Admission fee is $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Tickets may be purchased at: tinyurl.com/y24bws7h.
Area’s Guatemalan migrants highlighted
MANKATO — Struggles in Guatemala that lead many to immigrate to the United States is the focus of a presentation 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 170 Good Counsel Drive.
“Migrants in Our Midst”includes a lunch. The admission fee is $15.
Filmaker Luis Argueta, a native of Guatemala, will show his award-winning documentary “Abrazos” and discuss the unique struggles in his country that lead many to immigrate to the United States.
Panelists for a discussion of the film include local residents from Guatemala who were in the film.
“Migrants in our Midst” is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota, Diocese of Winona-Rochester Social Concerns Committee, Familias Junta and The School Sisters of Notre Dame.
The admission fee includes the cost for lunch.
Project Bike premiere slated
MANKATO — Work collected from Minnesota artists during the 2019 Project Bike tour, along with a film about the trip, will be shown during a gallery reception 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at The 410 Project, 423 S. Front St.
The event highlight’s Project Bike’s creative leader Dana Sikkila’s one-of-a-kind art/bike tour to connect with a wide range of Minnesota artists.
Art on display Oct. 11-27 was collected by Sikkila and tour partner Kyle Zeiszler from artists in Grand Marais, Knife River, Duluth, Sturgeon Lake, St. Paul, Minneapolis, Red Wing, St. Peter and other communities in the state.
Art classes offered at The Grand
NEW ULM — Painting and drawing classes are available from an artist exhibiting his oil paintings in Four Pillars Gallery.
Bernd Hillmann’s classes begin Thursday, Oct. 10, and will meet 6-8 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, 210 N. Minnesota St.
To register for classes, go to: www.thegrandnewulm.com to register.
For more information, call 359-9222 or send an email to: grand@thegrandnewulm.com.
Artist workshop announced
MANKATO — A free tax-planning workshop for artists will be offered 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at the 410 Project, 523 S. Front St.
The workshop by licensed CPA/performance artist Ann Etter, of Northfield, is sponsored by Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council and funded by the McKnight Foundation.
Participants must register in advance by calling PLRAC at 833-8721 or (800) 298-1254; or emailing: plrac@hickorytech.net.
Event highlights Norwegian culture
HANSKA — A traditional Norwegian smorgasbord will be served 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Nora Unitarian Universalist Church, east of Hanska.
Foods on the menu include herring, tongue, Norwegian meatballs, sot suppe, romme grot, rice pudding, lefse, flatbread, rosettes, krumkake and sandbakkels.
The meal costs $16 for adults and $7 for ages 6-12.
Jorgenson Memorial Museum, a collection of pioneer and immigrant artifacts, will be open during the event.
Speaker to discuss empowerment
MANKATO — Local author and motivational speaker Kathryn Virnig will address attendees at “Celebration of Women” 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Kato Ballroom.
The free event is designed as an evening of female empowerment, education and motivation.
Attendees may bring donations of winter clothing for The Salvation Army’s “Bundle Me Warm” program.
Reservations for the event are required and may be made by calling 625-5696 or sending an email to: kaylee.phelps@edwardjones.com.
Benefit for cancer fund slated
MANKATO — An evening of dining out on Thursday, Oct. 10, is planned as a fundraiser for organizations that support cancer patients and research of the disease.
“Stick a Fork in Cancer” is a benefit for the Jonathan Zierdt Cancer Fund, American Cancer Society and LIVESTRONG at the YMCA.
A list of participating restaurants is available at: mankatoymca.org/stick-a-fork-in-cancer.
Library plans haunting activities
NORTH MANKATO — A pre-Halloween event is slated 8-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at North Mankato Taylor Library, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
The Haunted Library is a free event for people of all ages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.