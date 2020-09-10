Library expands no-contact service
The Blue Earth County Library System is providing branch library patrons with a service that offers no-contact pickup of materials. The new service is now available at the Lake Crystal and Mapleton branches.
The system’s contactless pickup schedule is: Lake Crystal — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays; Mankato — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; Mapleton — 1-5 p.m. weekdays.
Users must have a library card. Registrations for cards are being accepted over the phone. Up to 15 items may be requested by filling out a no-contact pick up form at www.beclibrary.org.
Users will be notified by email or phone when items are available to schedule a pickup time.
Patrons can request materials by visiting: www.beclibrary.org/catalog. They may search available items (interlibrary loans are not available) and place holds for up to 10 items.
For more information, call the Lake Crystal location at 726-2726, the Mankato location at 304-4001 or the Mapleton location at 524-3513.
Virtual walk features city’s historic district
MANKATO — The “silk stocking district” of Mankato will be highlighted during a virtual program offered by Blue Earth County Historical Society 7 p.m. today.
The historical district includes several homes built between 1880-1910 in the Lincoln Park area. Tour participants may learn learn about the men and women who owned these houses, the structures’ architectural styles and tidbits of the era when the elaborate homes were built.
The registration fee — $10 per household — may be paid at: BlueEarthCountyHistory.com/Events.
Wheeler Park music series continues
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Taylor Library continues to offer outdoor concerts 5-7 p.m. Thursdays in Wheeler Park.
The band High Strung will provide music for tonight’s concert.
The extended concert series is slated through Sept. 24.
Waseca library to preview new books
WASECA — Waseca Public Library will offer a preview of new adult-level books during a virtual program 7 p.m. Sept. 17.
The program’s panelists will present overviews of books and introduce new authors.
To register, go to: wasecalesueurlibraries.com/fall.
Program offers community support
MANKATO — Online gatherings for discussions about death — designed as safety nets of community support for residents of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties — are scheduled 3 p.m. Sept. 16 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
There is no fee to participate in the Virtual Death Cafés — one-hour programs offered by NicBluCares and hosted by Kato End of Life Doulas.
NicBluCares, fiscally sponsored by the Mankato Area Foundation, is the national pilot of a movement called “Compassionate Communities.”
To register, go to DevaNation.com:
For more information, call (651) 303-0744 or send an email to: maryann@devanation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.