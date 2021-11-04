Concert features cellist, pianist
ST. PETER — A music recital with cellist An-Lin Bardin and pianist Naomi Niskala is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday in Bjorling Recital Hall at Gustavus Adolphus College.
There is no admission fee to the Music Department concert, “Of Innocence, Loss, and Healing: Songs My Mother Taught Me.”
The duo chose pieces centered around identity and culture, belonging and homeland, grief and mourning, rebirth and hope.
Audience members are required to wear face masks.
Alvarado honored as Vet of Month
NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in November in honor of Sp4 Leonard Alvarado.
An outdoor public ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday in Wheeler Park.
Alvarado was born in Bakersfield, California. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and served as a rifleman with Company D, 2d Battalion, 12th Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) during combat operations against enemy forces in Phuoc Long Province, Vietnam.
On Aug. 12, 1969, Alvarado and a reaction force were moving through jungle to a trapped friendly platoon. Alvarado detected enemy movement, opened fire and was soon pinned down by the enemy. He moved forward through the hostile machine-gun fire and was injured when an enemy grenade exploded near him.
He killed the grenadier; and then, despite being wounded twice, Alvarado crawled forward to pull several comrades back within the perimeter. As his element needed to break away from the hostile force, he moved forward alone. He continued advancing and firing, silencing several emplacements, including one enemy machine-gun position. Alvarado persistently laid suppressive fire until enemy troops had broken contact. He died during the battle.
His daughter, Lenora, accepted the Medal of Honor on his behalf from President Barack Obama in a March 18, 2014, White House ceremony.
Families of deceased, honorably discharged veterans or POW/MIAs may request Veteran of the Month honors by calling Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
Lifelong Learners announces programs
MANKATO — Travel, history, science and self-protection programs are being sponsored this fall by Mankato Area Lifelong Learners.
Programs are open to the public. The admission fee is $10.
Sessions this month include:
• Local author and educator Jason Lee Willis will discuss his book “In the Footsteps of Nicollet and Other Creative Histories” 5-7 p.m. today at the Children’s Museum, 224 Lamm St.
• Retired professor of astronomy Steve Kipp will disclose findings of the Perseverance Rover’s exploration of Mars 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at Pathstone Latitude, 115 Rogers St.
• Mankato police officer Tim Spellacy will offer up-to-date information about self-protection tactics 10 a.m. Wednesday at The Pillars, 3135 Prairie Rose Drive.
For more information, call 389-2011 or email a request to: lifelonglearners@mnsu.edu.
Norwegian reality show winner in town
MANKATO — The most recent winner of “Alt for Norge,” a Norwegian reality television will speak at the next Mankato Sons of Norway meeting 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.
Emma Boyum will discuss the program that shows Norwegian-Americans competing for a chance to meet Norwegian relatives.
The meeting is open to the public.
Trades programs for high schoolers
MANKATO — More than 1,000 high school students are participating in a Construct Tomorrow event Nov. 17 at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in Mankato.
Students will be provided interactive hands-on experiences to gain exposure to careers in the construction trades. The event is sponsored by Construct Tomorrow, Minnesota Valley Building Trades Council and South Central Workforce Council. It coincides with the Minnesota Apprenticeship week from Nov. 15-21 and highlights apprenticeships in the construction industry.
For more information, schools may contact Sara Carrigan at: saraworkforcecouncil.org.
Adaptation of ‘Snow Queen’ set
MANKATO — Bethany Lutheran College is performing Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Snow Queen,” adapted by Emily Kimball and Maren Boucher.
The play tells the story of Gerda, a young girl who sets out on a journey to rescue her lifelong friend, Kai, after he is whisked away by the Snow Queen. This family-friendly show marks a collaborative effort with multiple departments on campus involved. This play, written by two Bethany employees, features puppetry by the art department, an original score from a Bethany professor, as well as a set and costumes designed and built by Bethany faculty and students.
Performances run 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20 with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, Nov. 14. Tickets are $10 and can be reserved at blc.edu/box-office or by calling (507) 344-7365.
Mully’s host to Bambi Alexandra
MANKATO — Bambi Alexandra and her country band will perform 8 p.m. Friday at Mully’s On Madison, 1030 Madison Ave.
Alexandra is an Americana singer and songwriter who grew up in Minnesota.
Admission is $3.
‘Gratitude’ challenge in process
MANKATO — Mayo Clinic Health System is sponsoring a free virtual challenge this month designed to help participants express gratitude and appreciate life’s blessings.
“Discover Gratitude” appropriate for people of all ages.
Participants will be encouraged to journal daily about what they are thankful for, track their efforts to do something kind for others and challenge themselves to dedicate time to be present in the moment.
To participate or for more information, go to: mayoclinichealthsystem.org/gratitude.
Show features comic pianists
NEW ULM — A female piano duo will perform “Duelly Noted,” a comedy show, 7:30 p.m. Friday at State Street Theater,
1 North State St., New Ulm.
Desserts will be served 6:30 p.m. Friday. Ticket will include admission to the concert and a sweet treat. A cash bar will be available.
Advance tickets are available at $17 at the New Ulm Chamber of Commerce, Hy-Vee, and online at: statestreetNEWULM.org. Tickets purchased at the door cost $22. Student rush tickets at $10 will be available 7:15 p.m. at the door.
Program to explore historical markers
NEW ULM — A program about Brown County Historical Society’s historic marker program is planned during BCHS’ 91st annual meeting 7 p.m. Tuesday at Best Western Convention Center in New Ulm.
BCHS Executive Director Kathleen Backer will discuss markers in Brown County indicating landmarks such as Lake Hanska and the Waraju Distillery; towns like Comfrey, Evan and Golden Gate; people such as Chief Sleepy Eye and events like the 1862 Leavenworth Rescue Expedition.
“Marking Time,” a book published by the BCHS as a guide to more than 120 historical markers, will be available for purchase at the meeting.
The event is open to the public. The cost is $15 and reservations are due Friday.
For more information, call 233-2621 or email: education@browncountyhistorymn.org.
