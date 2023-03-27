MANKATO — Modern country music performer Billy Currington will perform Sept. 23 in Mankato.
Currington will be joined at Vetter Stone Amphitheater by special guests Eli Young Band and Hannah Ellis.
Ticket go on sale 10 a.m. Friday with prices starting at $35, plus fees.
Currington’s latest album is "Summer Forever." Since his self-titled debut album on Mercury Records in 2003, Currington has scored 11 career No. 1 singles, most recently, “Don’t Hurt Like It Used To.” He has earned several music award nominations and won the Hottest Video of the Year honor at the fan-voted CMT Music Awards for “Must Be Doin’ Somethin’ Right” in 2006.
The Eli Young Band is a grammy-nominated modern country band with Texas roots.
The box office for events at Vetter Stone Amphitheater is in the main lobby of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza. Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
To purchase tickets online, go to: TicketMaster.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.