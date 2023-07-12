The Free Press
MANKATO — One of the top commercial real estate firms in the Greater Mankato region is getting new leadership, including the interim return of its founder.
Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group announced the appointment of Curt Fisher as the firm’s interim CEO and his son Dain Fisher as the new executive managing director.
The move comes after former President Dave Schooff separated from the firm.
Curt Fisher was an early force in the local real estate scene, going back to the early 1970s. He became part of the Coldwell Banker brand before retiring.
As the interim CEO, Curt Fisher will be responsible for overseeing overall operations, driving business development and spearheading the company’s strategic vision.
“I am committed to building upon Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group’s strong foundation, fostering innovation and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. Together, we will pursue new opportunities, enhance our service offerings and continue solidifying our position as a market leader,” he stated in a press release.
“The board expresses its gratitude to David Schooff, the outgoing president, for his contributions and leadership during his tenure,” the release said.
CBC Fisher Group is the No. 1 CBC Office in Minnesota and the 22nd highest producing office of more than 170 offices nationwide.
