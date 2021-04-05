ST. PETER — Does wool processing make you think of a beloved granny hunching over her spinning wheel by the light of a roaring fireplace?
Think again. Founded in 1867, Minnesota’s only custom woolen mill is alive and well, boasting a proud history of four generations of family management and thousands of luxurious and comfortable products.
“There’s not very many of us around who are doing this type of work,” said manager Pat Johnson.
She has fond memories of growing up in the wool-processing business. As a young girl, she would come home from school, change out of her good clothes, and head over to the mill to run machines, wrap packages and mail pickup notices to customers.
After graduating from nursing school, Johnson realized she wasn’t completely satisfied with her new career. Back home in St. Peter, her father was pursuing other business ventures and was looking for someone qualified to run the woolen mill. Johnson immediately volunteered.
“That was 43 years ago,” she said, laughing. During that time, she not only took over responsibility for the business, she also purchased the mill from her father.
It was a decision Johnson has never regretted. Keeping the family business alive has given her plenty of opportunity to meet a variety of clients, whom she said she really enjoys. Overseeing the everyday mill operations also lets her put her analytical skills to work.
“I like problem-solving, like figuring out how to fix a machine and getting grease up to my elbows!”
Woolen mill machinery has made some significant advances since 1978, but the general principles of operation remain the same. The bulk of St Peter Woolen Mill’s day-to-day work still comes from custom processing.
Clients bring raw wool to the mill, where Johnson and her employees clean it of oil, dirt and other debris. The next step is carding the fibers, a process in which huge machines make the material into thick, light batting to be used in comforters and pillows. If desired, the Woolen Mill will hand-tie or machine-stitch its customers’ preferred covers onto the batting or return the batting in a cheesecloth so that the clients can finish the comforter themselves.
Renewable resource
In an age of planet-saving initiatives, wool batting is the ultimate renewable, recyclable product.
“The wool that’s inside of (comforters and pillows) can be reprocessed,” Johnson said. “The covers wear out and you bring the wool back to the mill and have it washed and re-carded. The carding process fluffs it up like new again, ready to put new coverings on it and go another 10, 20 or 30 years.”
In addition to producing reusable goods, Johnson said that the St. Peter Woolen Mill’s processing is clean and ecologically responsible. Customers can feel good about the products they use in their bedrooms and other cozy spaces.
“We don’t do any chemical processing on any of the wool. It’s all natural.”
When she became manager, Johnson decided to explore wholesale manufacturing of woolen products. In 2009 she began visiting trade shows and bringing samples. The mill’s brand, Nature’s Comfort, grew exponentially during the next 12 years and can now be found in more than 30 stores nationwide.
In Johnson’s experience, woolen goods suppliers have been one of the few types of businesses to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people took advantage of shutdowns and quarantines to purchase or replace household décor, linens, and furniture. Comforting items such as quality blankets and pillows, continue to be in especially high demand.
“Our sales increased due to the fact that people were staying home and doing more around their houses and looking for more creature comforts,” Johnson said. The benefits of adding a little woolen hygge to a home are likely to last well beyond the pandemic.
“Even though we sell a high-end product, it’s something that you’ll have for the rest of your life,” Johnson said.
Woolen goods can also be used year-round, not just in the depths of winter. Unlike many other materials, wool fiber breathes. Many desert populations choose to wear wool thanks to its dual cooling and heating properties.
After years of running the mill, Johnson considered selling it. She offered it to family members first and after they declined, she accepted an offer from MN Mills, a Minnesota-based company. In 2016, MN Mills took over ownership but chose to retain Johnson and her longtime employees as the mill’s managers, a decision she appreciates.
“I’m not looking to retire,” Johnson said. “I really enjoy what I do and I’m still doing the same thing I’ve always done, which is run the mill. I’m on board until probably the day I die.”
