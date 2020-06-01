Wade Peterson forgot that bars and restaurants could open for outdoor service Monday, so he had a pleasant surprise when he was out shopping and saw people sitting at the Grizzly's patio off Madison Avenue.
"I said, 'Oh yeah, we can go out to eat again.' I'm just happy to be out, get a meal, get a cold beer," Peterson said.
A pipe layer who often works on city water infrastructure, Peterson has extra time on his hands after being laid off.
He said Gov. Tim Walz's order that allowed bars and restaurants to offer limited outdoor service beginning Monday is a a good first step, but he hopes more can be done to reopen businesses soon.
"This is OK for now, but we have to get things open again."
Sitting outdoors under sunny skies on the first day of meteorological summer made Peterson appreciate something as simple as a lunch.
"It's the little things you take for granted, like doing this."
Several bars and restaurants in Mankato and North Mankato opened at noon Monday while others were still setting up new or expanded outdoor seating and putting up tents. The governor recently signed an order allowing for outdoor service if COVID-19 safety measures are in place, including space between tables and masks on all staff.
Trish Boeke was having lunch at North Mankato's Big Dog Sports Cafe with a friend, sitting under a large tent in the front parking lot.
"We came by and saw they were open and stopped in," Boeke said. "Their hamburgers are a lot better than mine. There's a lot to be said for eating out."
She said she hopes restaurants are supported. "I feel bad for a lot of the business people."
Nick Oliver, general manager at Tav on the Ave in Mankato, said they were seeing good numbers Monday.
"It's been pretty busy. We had a full patio for lunch and we're taking reservations for tonight," he said Monday afternoon. "The phone's been ringing constantly."
Their existing patio seats 40 after the proper distancing of tables. They are in the process of expanding the patio area so they can accommodate 50 guests, the maximum number allowed under the governor's order.
"It's nice to pour some beer and make some cocktails again. We've seen some regulars already, and I'm seeing some familiar names on the reservation seats. It's nice."
Like other restaurants and bars opening for outdoor service, the variety of tap beers is less than normal at the Tav. With limited customer numbers, a full line of tap beer doesn't make sense. Oliver said they were also awaiting some beers that were supposed to have been delivered from St. Louis.
"The truck got stuck because they have riots going on down there, too," he said, referring to the national unrest as a result of George Floyd's death while in the custody of Minneapolis police May 25.
Tav on the Ave and several other area restaurants, including Dino's in North Mankato, No. 4 in downtown Mankato and 3rd Street Tavern in St. Peter are owned by the Person family and other partners. Oliver said all are doing outdoor service.
Jay Reasner, at Pub 500 in downtown Mankato, said being able to have people sit down for a meal rather than just doing pickup is a boost, even if he was hoping the governor would have allowed some indoor dining as well.
"It's nice to serve a customers. It's great to take care of a customer that comes to see you, that's what we've done forever."
They have eight of their 24 tap beer lines flowing and are still awaiting approval from the city to add a few more tables to their outdoor seating space.
While the city last week was scrambling to give restaurants approval for expanded seating, some mostly peaceful but relatively large protests were developing in the city to protest the killing of Floyd.
Those local protests kept city officials busy — including law enforcement who have to review outdoor patio seating plans — and slowed the final approval of some permits. Reasner said Pub 500 was still awaiting final approval for its plans for expanded outdoor seating on the sidewalk.
"It's more important," Reasner said of officials' need to deal with demonstrations. "We understand that."
He said allowing outdoor service is a small step, but restaurants need to be able to do more than that. "It helps but it's not enough," he said of the limited reopenings.
While Monday was sunny and warm, if a bit windy at times, Reasner said weather can quickly quash business.
"Rain is expected (Tuesday). That's the thing with outdoor service, it's so weather dependent."
While most restaurants were adding outdoor service after surviving only on curbside or delivery service in recent weeks, some bars that rely mostly on alcohol sales, rather than food sales, were staying closed.
Jeni Bobholz, owner of the Circle Inn in North Mankato, posted a video on Facebook telling customers she wasn't going to open until indoor service is allowed to resume.
"We are a bar bar" she said.
Under the governor's order, restaurants and bars serving outdoors must only take reservations to prevent people from lining up waiting for a table. Bobholz said that for a bar, a reservations-only system just doesn't make sense.
"I think it's great for restaurants where you have that turnover." She encouraged people to patronize local restaurants.
"These places that are opening, please make your reservation and go see them. Every little bit helps. There are a lot of bills that go on whether you're open or not."
