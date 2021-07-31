Between the tiny northern Minnesota town of Squaw Lake and Mankato — roughly a six-hour drive — there are likely hundreds of barbers and salons.
But for retired science teacher August Ollrich, who made that drive Friday, none of them are good enough. Because none of them are Jim Johnson.
Ollrich arrived at Apollo Hair Studio right on time for his 3 p.m. appointment. And the former Mankato resident brought a handful of guests: his son Nick and Nick’s twin boys Henry and Teddy. Three generations of Ollriches. Throw in August’s father, the now-deceased patriarch, and that makes four generations of heads all made tidy by Jim Johnson.
As Ollrich settled in, Johnson consulted a note card.
“What’s on the card?” someone asked.
“Stubborn, hard-headed!” Ollrich quipped.
“Oh, let’s see,” Johnson says, peering through spectacles. “Address, telephone number, his dad's old telephone number, I have the date on there when he was married, his youngest is a daughter, she had her first year of MSU this past year. The rest of his children are boys, his son Alex got his hair cut here in 2019, how long his hair will lay down nicely, he’s got a little mole on one side and I gotta cover that up, he helped his son build a pole barn ... So it's not just about the hair. It's about the person, too.”
Ollrich still has plenty of family in Mankato. So he didn’t just drive six hours for a haircut. He came to see family. But in a certain way, Ollrich considers Johnson part of his extended family.
Ollrich’s dad took him to get his hair cut by Johnson back when Johnson operated out of a building on the lower campus of what was then called Mankato State College. (Johnson, by the way, chose a career as a barber after filling out an interest survey at school, and after some cajoling by his own barber.)
After getting a few quality cuts, Ollrich was sold. And he’s remained loyal to Johnson over the years. That’s why he times his haircuts with visits to Mankato. And on this visit, he wanted to do something a little special, which is why his son and his son’s sons were there.
Each sat in Johnson’s chair Friday as Johnson worked with steely, focused precision. Ollrich says it’s exactly that kind of attention to detail — wrapped in a humble demeanor and accented by a simple black comb in his breast pocket — that has kept him coming back.
“He just does the best job of anybody out there,” Ollrich says. “I normally come down every couple of months to see family. So I just hold out for Jim. He’s more than just a haircut guy. He's a friend. And when my dad was in a wheelchair, he came to our house and gave my dad haircuts. So he's kind of part of the family.”
Nick Ollrich, a professor at Bethany Lutheran College, says haircuts in his household are usually handled by his wife, including the kids.
But he says he was excited about the idea of taking part in something that has meant a lot to his father and grandfather.
“I think it's cool,” he says. “I had a close relationship with my grandpa and to see where he always got his haircut and then my dad continuing on with that — that's what's exciting about it for me.”
Suzie Ollrich says her husband’s loyalty to Johnson and insistence on returning to Mankato for haircuts is heartwarming.
“I just think it's a nice legacy,” she says. “It’s been probably 40 years now that he's been getting his haircut by Jim and a couple of my sons have had him cut their hair and now my two little grandsons. And he's just a very nice man. I think Jim has a lot of customers that he's had for years. A lot of loyal customers. And like my husband says he's more than just a barber. He’s a friend.”
