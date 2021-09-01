GUCKEEN — An 18-year-old Blue Earth youth was injured when the gas-operated bike he was riding and a pickup crashed east of Guckeen Tuesday night.
Richard Allen Murphy II was traveling east on Faribault County Road 16 about 9:30 p.m. when the bike and a 1999 GMC Sierra crashed in the eastbound lane, Faribault County deputies said.
Murphy was airlifted to a hospital in Rochester.
The rear of the bicycle was significantly damaged in the crash. Deputies said preliminary information indicates the bike did not have an operational tail light.
Tyler Michael Long, 18, of Blue Earth, was driving the Sierra. The pickup’s front end was moderately damaged.
