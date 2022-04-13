MANKATO — South-central Minnesota remains on track for another uptick in new COVID-19 cases this week, although the rate of growth is about in line with the previous week.
Area counties combined for 19 cases Wednesday, up from the 13 confirmed a week ago, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
The numbers are a far cry from the 556 new cases confirmed on the last Wednesday of January, which occurred during a week with the highest case counts yet in 2022.
This week's numbers are an underrepresentation of case spread to some extent, however, due to at-home test results not being reported.
At the current pace of increases, the region wouldn't approach the high peaks of previous case waves.
Blue Earth and Waseca counties had the most new cases with four each. Watonwan and Martin counties had no new cases.
The south-central region has now gone 13 days in April with no newly confirmed deaths. The last time a month ended with fewer than 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths was July 2021, according to the health department.
Minnesota had five newly confirmed COVID-19 fatalities statewide, raising its pandemic death toll to 12,454. The deceased ranged in age between 60-64 years old in Lac Qui Parle County to 90-94 in Olmsted County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.